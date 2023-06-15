Children love stories, and they love music. Put the two together and it’s surefire magic. West Michigan Symphony’s (WMS) Click Clack Moosic does just that as it introduces children to various orchestral instruments and basic musical concepts—tempo, dynamics, rhythm and groove—in a storybook format. This summer, WMS and Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) will collaborate to offer Click Clack Moosic free. The small ensemble of WMS musicians will perform at all nine branches of the library. They will visit the Montague branch Monday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. For a full schedule of MADL libraries the group will visit, see https://westmichigansymphony.org/education/click-clack-moosic.
A narrator introduces the children to musical concepts—such as tempo and pitch—and gives them the opportunity to demonstrate them interactively. Finally, she reads aloud Click Clack Moo: Cows that Type by Doreen Cronin, while the musicians play incidental music written for the series.
WMS Director of Education Karen Vander Zanden wrote the script and curriculum based on Doreen Cronin’s series of children’s books and with her permission. WMS commissioned the music from Los Angeles-based composer Phil Popham, a former member of the orchestra.