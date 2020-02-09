Muskegon, MI, – Giggle Giggle Quackle, the second of three programs in the Click Clack Moosic series at The Block, will take place on Saturday, February 29, at 10:30 a.m.
In the West Michigan Symphony (WMS) educational series, children ages 3 to 8 learn all about the basics of music—dynamics, tempo, and pitch—while listening to stories in a performance setting. Based on books by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin, the series features original music by Phil Popham—a California based composer who also holds the position of WMS Principal English horn—with curriculum and skits by Nancy Ireland and WMS Director of Education Karen Vander Zanden. Click Clack Moosic is sponsored by Nichols and PNC Bank, with support from the Mary Price Fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.
Based on the eponymous second book in the Cronin-Lewin series, Giggle Giggle Quackle introduces children to the concept of tempo. The kids learn how changing tempos from slow to medium to fast changes the character of music and how it makes them feel. An ensemble of eight WMS musicians, conductor Joe Radtke and host Karen Vander Zanden will make this performance a great introduction to live music for young children.
The series concludes on Saturday, March 21, with Dooby Dooby Moosic. Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children. To order, call 231.726.3231 or visit www.TheBlockWestMichigan.org. The Block is located at 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, 2nd Floor.