WHITEHALL — With help from the White Lake Area Climate Action Council, the White Lake Community Library recently acquired a new electric weed trimmer, which will help save time for the library's maintenance supervisor, Daniel Dorough. The two organizations celebrated the trimmer's arrival Wednesday morning.
The team-up came about almost by accident, said library director Virginia DeMumbrum; their existing weed trimmer was aging and reaching the end of its useful life, so the library took Dorough's idea to put a call out on Facebook and see if anyone in the area had a gently used weed trimmer they would be willing to donate.
The WLACAC, which has held events at the library in the past, saw the post and saw an opportunity to make an environmentally-friendly move.
"We figured this would be a great opportunity for them to get an electric weed trimmer," WLACAC steering committee member Mickkayla Erbach said. "We decided we could offer half the funds, and we wanted them to get it soon."
The council offered to split the cost of the new trimmer, a model from Stihl, with the library, donating $130 of the $259 cost. DeMumbrum also noted the library purchased the trimmer from a local business, the White Lake Nursery.
Erbach said the WLACAC recently raised funds by selling donated items in the community-wide garage sale, which enabled it to make this donation.
The move to electric reduces emissions, of course, and according to Consumer Reports comparisons, the two types of trimmers perform comparably well in the areas the library will need it for the most. A big selling point for the library was the decreased maintenance needed for the electric model, since it operates on a rechargeable battery and does not need gas, spark plugs or other parts that often need maintenance.
"It's going to benefit us, in terms of ease of use, to have a battery-powered one," DeMumbrum said. "We'll be able to take it wherever we need it (without) having to go get gas. We won't have to do the winterization of that equipment."
Dorough added that with those benefits, he'll be able to spend less time trimming weeds and focus more on other maintenance-related duties.
"We're happy to have it," Dorough said. "It'll get some work done."