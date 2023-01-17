In the midst of the controversy surrounding the proposed solar energy project in White River Township, the group Reviving Our American Democracy (ROAD) will host environmental activist Peter Sinclair, a Midland native, next week. Sinclair will speak about solar energy at the Montague High School auditorium Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Sinclair is a regular contributor to Yale Climate Connections and has interviewed many leading scientists and engineers. He founded and operates the website ClimateCrocks.com, which as the name implies, seeks to debunk statements made by those who deny the effects of climate change in the world.
Doors open for Sinclair's event at 6:30 p.m. and there is no charge for admission, though free-will donations will be accepted. Those interested in attending are invited to RSVP through the event's Facebook page, Understanding Solar Energy with Peter Sinclair.