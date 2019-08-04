Are you curious about what hoarding is?
Terrence Shulman, founder of The Shulman Center for Compulsive Theft, Spending & Hoarding, will respectfully engage in an insightful presentation about hoarding disorder on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2:00-3:30 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon.
He will discuss what hoarding is and isn’t, what causes it, and how best to address and treat it. Shulman is the author of “Cluttered Lives, Empty Souls: Understanding and Treating Hoarding Disorder.”
This program is free to the public, and offered through the generosity of the Friends of Hackley Public Library