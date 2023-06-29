College students from the Central Michigan University (CMU) Theatre program have been performing at The Playhouse at White Lake for so long that no one seems to remember when the partnership began! As the second weekend of productions featured in their eight week-long, 23-showtime Summer Theatre Festival, The Playhouse warmly welcomes back these incredibly talented student-performers for two different shows in one weekend. Starting Friday, July 7, CMU offers their musical revue, That's Entertainment! back by popular demand. The CMU Rep cast of talented actors, singers, and dancers will take you on a journey through some of the most beloved songs and scenes to ever grace the musical stage. An evening of entertainment you won't soon forget, White Lake audiences will love this fun-filled evening filled with the best songs from many favorite Broadway shows.
The next night, CMU’s passionate performers return to present an entirely different show Saturday, July 8 with The 39 Steps. Combine a film masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel and add a large splash of Monty Python humor. The result? A fast-paced whodunit with four versatile actors portraying more than 50 roles! It is London, 1935. The rather dull Richard Hannay encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is suddenly murdered, Richard finds himself the focus of a nationwide manhunt led by a mysterious organization called The 39 Steps. This film noir gem is a hilarious comedy full of dazzling, inventive stagecraft and virtuoso performances that will have you rolling in the aisles until the death-defying, climatic finale. A fresh take on the classic adventure-comedy, The 39 Steps is theatre at its best - an absurd, delightful journey that can only be brought to life on stage.
Showtimes for the CMU Double-Show Weekend are 7:30 p.m. both evenings. Tickets are $27 for the evening performances, with $12 student rush tickets at the box office the day of the show. To learn more about live concerts, White Lake Youth Theatre offerings and the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list at their website or follow them on social media. Tickets are available online, at the Box Office door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall during weekday business hours. Contact Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema with inquiries about rentals and season passes.