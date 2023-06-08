WHITEHALL — “Escape rooms” have been an up-and-coming activity that have rapidly grown in popularity across the country within the past few years. The Kapanka family opened the doors to The Colby Escape Room last Sunday, located at 102 W. Colby St.
“The woman who owns this building really wanted this retail space to be something that was a positive and fun place for people to go,” co-owner Julie Kapanka said. “We have good friends who run the Grand Haven Escape Room. I worked there for fun and they’re helping us get this one developed, we’ve hired them to help us with our clueing.”
The activity is meant for groups, and involves strategy and logic to solve the escape rooms.
“It’s like a live ‘Clue’ game,” said Kapanka. “You have to find clues and try to solve it.”
Many owners of escape rooms enjoy the creativity aspect of designing the theme for each room. Themes can range from pop culture, such as movies and television shows, to made-up stories with fictional characters.
Both rooms at The Colby Escape Room have themes that include fictional stories with characters and locations.
“The first room is called The Masterpiece,” Kapanka said. “We have created the Colby Hotel and different people stayed in the hotel, one of them being a composer. He wrote a really good masterpiece. He stayed here and his partner was not the best. When he died, his partner really wanted to get to the masterpiece. You have to help protect that masterpiece and find it within 60 minutes.
“The other room is about an actress who fell into some difficulty and she had to go into hiding, and you have to help her too.”
The Colby Escape Room is intended for groups, but individuals or couples can be added to another group for participation. Each group can range from eight to 10 people and the activities are not designed for children younger than six.
“It’s good for companies for team-building,” said Kapanka. “Our friends in Grand Haven had a basketball coach bring his team in because he wanted to see how they worked together and who would be the best captain of the team. There’s lots of different ways that this can be used.”
Co-owners Julie and Tom Kapanka hope the community will utilize and enjoy the new activity in the White Lake area.
“It’s a great space and it’s a lot of fun,” Kapanka said. “We think it’ll be great for the community.”
The Colby Escape Room is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets can be purchased online at thecolbyescaperoom.com.