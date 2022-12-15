WHITEHALL — Alyssa Johnson just graduated from Northern Michigan University last year, but she's long wanted to run her own business, following the example of her mom Emily; the family has owned businesses much of her life, including being part of ownership groups for a few current businesses in Whitehall.
Now Alyssa has that chance, as, with her family's backing, she's opened Colby's Cafe and Brew, a new coffee shop and restaurant located in the old Plumb's plaza on Colby St. Although it's been open since Dec. 5, Colby's celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Colby's serves gourmet coffee beverages - Doris Fekken, who owned Jumpin' Java in Grand Haven for many years, is part of the staff - but is more than just a coffee place. The restaurant serves breakfast all day and has an array of unique offerings. Emily Johnson said the focus is healthy food that customers can't find elsewhere.
"We were shocked after being open for a week and we looked at our top sandwich and it was the fancy egg sandwich, which is two eggs, bacon, avocado and then lemon-dressed arugula on it," Emily said. "That's not something you find at a typical, fast food restaurant. It's healthy and it's good. That's been the favorite so far, followed closely by our turkey BLT, our reuben, and our chicken bacon chipotle sandwich. Those are all tied for second place."
In addition to being locally owned with quality food and drinks, Emily said Colby's customer service will set it apart from other coffee shops.
Alyssa went to school to be an event planner, and Colby's, which was recently renovated after the space was previously occupied by Goobers Bakery, gives a nod to that dream as well. There is a private room still under construction in the back of the store that is available for events. Emily said a New Year's Eve wedding has already been booked there.
Alyssa said she is looking forward to getting to know customers and providing what they want in her new role as store owner.
"Since I was, I don't know, 12, they've owned businesses," Alyssa said of her parents. "So growing up in that, I knew I wanted to open my business one day."