WHITEHALL — Coldwell Banker held an open house Thursday afternoon to celebrate their new office on Colby St.
The office moved about a mile west from its former location closer to the US-31 exit and is now located diagonally across the street from he Gnarly Heifer restaurant, just a handful of steps from Dairy Treat and the Wesco station. Realtor David Dusenberry said the move was made to get the office closer to downtown.
The building had been vacant for a few years, said White Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director Amy VanLoon. The building was previously home to the Corner House gift shop before that store closed in January 2016.
The new office space was home to many guests Thursday as tables of snacks, desserts and beverages were available to visitors.
Dusenberry said the office has 16 realtors working out of it and the office generally works a radius of about 50 miles. The office is also home to the Coast One mortgage company.