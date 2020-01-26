Iowa State
University
Ames, Iowa
The following area students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List.
Montague, MI: Leeland Seys, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Whitehall, MI: Catherine Grace Manns, 2, Interior Design
