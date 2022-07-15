Whitehall student graduates from Albion College
Whitehall Student Morgan Derose graduated magna cum laude with a degree in communication studies with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service.
The honor of magna cum laude recognizes a graduate with an overall GPA between 3.75 and 3.89.
Derose is the child of Matthew DeRose of Whitehall and Julie Shafer of Whitehall and is a graduate of Whitehall Senior High School.
Parker Jon Jacobs named to University of Utah’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Parker Jon Jacobs, of Whitehall, was named to the University of Utah’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Jacobs, whose major is listed as Intmd Business BS, was among more than 8,900 students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Coleen Briggs named to Belhaven University’s Spring 2022 President’s List
Congratulations to Coleen Briggs of Muskegon on being named to the Belhaven University Spring 2022 President’s List.
Briggs is among a select number of students named to the President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.
Sydne Price awarded degree from Miami University
Price of Muskegon was among more than 3,700 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 14-15, 2022.
Price graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Biology, French.
Kalamazoo College honors 2022 graduates
and announces Dean’s List for Spring 2021
More than 300 students have met the academic requirements to receive their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Kalamazoo College in 2022. Congratulations to our graduates!
Rachel Dobb, of Muskegon, Mich.
Logan Santose, of Muskegon, Mich.
Kalamazoo College congratulates students who earned Dean’s List honors in Spring 2022. Dean’s List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
The following local students earned Dean’s List honors in Spring 2022:
Andrew Mallon, of Muskegon, Mich.
Claire McCall, of Muskegon, Mich.
Luke Rop, of North Muskegon, Mich.
Alma College’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List
announced
Alma College has released the Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2022 Winter Term. Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.
Students from your area include:
Austin Flowers, of North Muskegon, Mich.
Jillian Gripton, of Muskegon, Mich.
Blake Jonassen, of Muskegon, Mich.
Elijah Pinter, of Twin Lake, Mich.
Cassandra Waller, of Whitehall, Mich.
Albion College Fall 2021 Dean’s List
and new fellows
Albion College announces students who were named to the Dean’s List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s List recognition goes to students with a full-time GPA of 3.5 or better in graded courses, while the honor of Albion College Fellow goes to students who achieve a 3.7 or better GPA over three consecutive semesters.
Whitehall student Morgan Derose was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List. Derose is majoring in communication studies with a minor in psychology and a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service. Derose is the child of Matthew DeRose of Whitehall and Julie Shafer of Whitehall and is a graduate of Whitehall Senior High School.
Twin Lake student McKenna Monette was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List. Monette is majoring in psychology with a minor in communication studies. Monette is a resident of Twin Lake and is a graduate of Reeths-Puffer Senior High School.
Saint Mary’s College names Dean’s List
The following students have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester: Lauren Doriot and Cecilia Swanson, both of Muskegon, and Georgette Kersman of North Muskegon.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
Johnathan Hall named to Wheaton College Dean’s List for Fall 2021 semester
Wheaton College student, Johnathan Hall of Twin Lake, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Alma College’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List announced
Alma College has released the Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2021 Fall Term. Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.
Students from your area include:
Jillian Gripton, of Muskegon, Mich.
Blake Jonassen, of Muskegon, Mich.
Madison Mudge, of Twin Lake, Mich.
Elijah Pinter, of Twin Lake, Mich.
Cassandra Waller, of Whitehall, Mich.
Iowa State University announces fall 2021 Dean’s List
More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement including, Catherine Grace Manns, Interior Design major, of Whitehall, by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Manchester University Fall 2021 Undergraduate Dean’s List
Manchester University congratulates 357 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean’s List. Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete or Not Recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List.
Area students were named to the list:
Hannah Hilliker of Muskegon, majoring in Applied Mathematics
Madison Hilliker of Muskegon, majoring in Biology-Chemistry
Concordia University Ann Arbor releases Fall Honors List
Concordia University Ann Arbor officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Among the area students named to the list were:
Alicia Dykman, Senior, Family Life Ministry, Holton, Mich.
Travis Lysiak, Junior, Sport & Entertainment Business, Muskegon, Mich.
Kate Morris of Muskegon named to Dean’s List at Grove City College
Kate Morris, a Political Science major at Grove City College from Muskegon, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Kate is a 2021 graduate of Western Michigan Christian High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Morris (Valerie) from Muskegon, Mich.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Allison Antcliff named to SNHU President’s List
Allison Antcliff of Twin Lake has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
Ferris State University announces Spring 2022 graduates
One thousand seven hundred and thirty-five students completed the requirements for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design during the semester that ended in May 2022.
Degrees awarded by the university included Doctor of Education (EDD), Doctor of Optometry (OD), Doctor of Pharmacy (PD), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction (MED), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Master of Science in Information Systems Management (MISM), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Master of Science in Career and Technical Education (MTE), Master of Science Info Security and Intelligence (MISI), Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor of Integrative Studies (BIS), Bachelor of Science (BS), Bachelor of Science in Business (BB), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), Associate in Arts (AA), Associate in Science (AS) and Certificate (CERT).
Students graduating with honors were recognized for high academic achievement on the basis of GPAs computed on a 4.0 scale. Undergraduate degree designations use Latin levels of recognition: Summa Cum Laude, 3.9 to 4.0; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75 to 3.89; and Cum Laude, 3.5 to 3.74.
Academic honors designations for students graduating with a master’s degree in the colleges of Health Professions, Business, and Education and Human Services use the following distinction key: Highest Distinction, 3.9 to 4.0; and Distinction, 3.75 to 3.89. Students receiving their doctorate degree from the Michigan College of Optometry and the College of Pharmacy use the English system: Highest Distinction, 3.75 to 4.0; High Distinction, 3.5 to 3.74; and Distinction, 3.25 to 3.49. Kendall students’ levels of recognition are Academic Honors, 3.5 to 4.0, and Studio Excellence Award.
Graduates from this area include: Chyna Bacon, Montague, Digital Art and Design; Hope Buell, Montague, Medical Laboratory Science, Cum Laude; Jessica McFarland, Montague, Gerontology; Coty Bouchard, Muskegon, Business Administration; Kayshira Cunningham, Muskegon, Medical Laboratory Science; Patricia Davignon, Muskegon, Community College Leadership, Highest Distinction; Lydia Dinger, Muskegon, Human Resource Management; Abbey Dixon, Muskegon, Dental Hygiene, Cum Laude; Garrett Dixon, Muskegon, Pharmacy, Highest Distinction; Jadyn Dykman, Muskegon, Criminal Justice — Generalist, Summa Cum Laude; Nia Goins, Muskegon, Criminal Justice — Corrections, Magna Cum Laude; Nathan Hall, Muskegon, Business Administration; Caleb Herbert, Muskegon, Digital Animation Game Design; Canasia Herron, Muskegon, General Business; Marijo Johnson, Muskegon, Nursing, Highest Distinction; Scott Kendra, Muskegon, Graphic Design; Baleigh Kieft, Muskegon, Allied Health Science and Nuclear Medicine Technology; Brittney Loudermilk, Muskegon, Production Design Engineering; Michael Middlestadt, Muskegon, Construction Management; Amiya Overstreet, Muskegon, Criminal Justice; Alexander Pease-Ingersoll, Muskegon, Architectural Technology, Magna Cum Laude; Dulce Salazar, Muskegon, Integrative Studies; Carlyn Schaeffer, Muskegon, Criminal Justice — Law Enforcement, Summa Cum Laude; Calvin Smith, Muskegon, Biology — Pre-Pharmacy; Hayley Smith, Muskegon, Pre-Science; Cynoda Sparkling, Muskegon, Psychology; Anthony Walker, Muskegon, Finance; Jenna Lohman, Rothbury, Digital Art and Design; Jessica Dejonge, Twin Lake, Nursing, Distinction; Lauren Geiger, Twin Lake, Environmental Biology and Pre-Science, Magna Cum Laude; Stefan Miller, Twin Lake, Pharmacy, Highest Distinction; Corey Robinson, Twin Lake, Manufacturing Engineering and Quality Technology, Cum Laude; Morgan Scussel, Twin Lake, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Bayleigh Thompson, Twin Lake, Pre-Teaching Secondary; Katherine Ujlaky, Twin Lake, Long Term Care, Katelyn Brown, Whitehall, Biotechnology, Cum Laude; Brianna Copley, Whitehall, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; and Ethan Schaeffer, Whitehall, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.