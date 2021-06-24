MUSKEGON – COVID-19. Unemployment. Medical expenses. There are many causes of hunger in the Muskegon Community. AgeWell Services of West Michigan has worked to help feed our aging neighbors since 1973. When the City of Muskegon called on AgeWell Services to use its experience to help feed the city, the team was ready to pitch in.
Using funding from the CARES Act CDBG funding, the City of Muskegon, AgeWell Services and the Muskegon YMCA will host two curbside food distribution events.
The first event will take place on Wednesday, June 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at Marsh Field, 1800 Peck St. The second curbside event will be Wednesday, July 7 from noon to 2 p.m. in the Baker College parking lot, 878 Jefferson St., in downtown Muskegon near the Muskegon Farmers Market.
Both events are open to the public and are first come, first serve. There are no age restrictions for these distributions. The events will be drive-thru. Participants will receive a bundle of frozen meals from AgeWell Services and a produce box from the Muskegon YMCA Veggie Van.
The YMCA Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market, runs year round, making stops in urban neighborhoods throughout Muskegon, ensuring that fruits and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. Additionally, the van accepts SNAP, Senior Project Fresh/Market FRESH, and the Double Up Food Bucks Program.
AgeWell Services of West Michigan was founded in 1973. AgeWell Services invites adults 60 and over to redefine their age. We provide vital connections to keep our most vulnerable population nourished, active, learning, and living independently. AgeWell Services is a private nonprofit. With support of a 3-county Board of Directors, a programming advisory committee, 90 staff members and 300 volunteers, we provide 6 different services to adults 60 and over in Muskegon, Oceana, and Ottawa counties – Meals on Wheels, Lunch & Activity Centers, Wellness (55 and over), Senior Medical Transportation, Discount Dining Program, and SafeSeniors.