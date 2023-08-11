The Community Foundation of Muskegon County received a $70,000 grant as part of a $1.8 million round of grants from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Monday.
The foundation's grant, said MDARD, was for "expansion of equipment and refrigeration capacity at Food, Agriculture, Research, and Manufacturing (FARM)."
A total of 24 Michigan producers, processors, and community development organizations received the grants, which MDARD said help retain, expand, attract, or develop agricultural processing in Michigan through targeted investments in technology and equipment, feasibility studies, healthy food access, regional food systems, and urban agriculture.
“Governor Whitmer continues to ensure that every person, business, and community can ‘make it in Michigan,’ and MDARD is following suit by making bold investments into the state’s growing food and agricultural businesses,” said MDARD Director Tim Boring. “These investments highlight the unique opportunities available to our local food and agriculture businesses while allowing companies to increase capacity, secure supply chains, and implement climate-smart practices. With Governor Whitmer’s leadership, we’re ensuring Michigan is an essential destination for our food and agriculture industry.”
MDARD received 109 eligible proposals with requests totaling more than $8.6 million. Each proposal is competitively reviewed by a joint evaluation committee that makes recommendations to the MDARD Director for selection of award recipients.