Since the beginning of the lockdown due to COVID-19, Muskegon’s HealthWest has had to adjust to how it provided mental health services to those in need.
For starters the organization has expanded its mental health helpline has expanded to be used by not only people who might be experiencing a crisis, but also to those who might need someone to talk to or find out about available resources.
“It’s worth having readers really know about as a service, because it is accessible to the entire communities. And it is a really great resource of being able to have this one phone number – 722-HELP – that anybody in the community can call, and whether it is a spectrum of like [sic], I am having a mental health crisis or have a family member that is at a crisis level and I really need help,” said Cece Riley, Communications and Marketing Supervisor.
“Or I really need help, I just haven’t been feeling that great, and I’m curious what the resources are for mental health in the community. And a whole myriad of things in between.”
Riley said the phone line has just been converted to be more mental health focus instead of crisis focused. People can call that hotline 24/7.
Another thing that has been happening behind the scenes of the organization is their increasing relationship with local law enforcement agencies.
The communications and social marketing coordinator, Gary Ridley, said that in addition to providing de-escalation training to law enforcement HealtWest is also helping to follow up with people after a traumatic event to prevent further mental health problems.
Also, all of the group therapy that HealthWest provides has become teletherapy. Some people, according to Riley and Ridley, find teletherapy easier to attend; whereas for people who might not have access to the internet see it as a hinderance to getting the mental health help they need.
For those people, HealthWest employees have now started to offer in-home therapy as needed.
Rile said one of the things that have grown the most with the organization is its youth involvement. It received a $3.5 million expansion grant for its MyAlliance program which is its youth program.
For more information about HealthWest visit: https://healthwest.net