WHITEHALL — Last Sunday the White Lake community gathered together for their annual “trash bash.” The event immediately follows the national holiday Earth Day and provides volunteers with the opportunity to clean up sidewalks, waterways and parks to create a better environment for everyone.
“The goal of Trash Bash is to clean up our many outdoor spaces and to help preserve the natural beauty of our area,” said White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Events and Membership Stephanie Ware. “After long winters and winds, garbage gets tucked away on our trails, shorelines and parks, so having sort of a ‘spring cleaning’ of our outdoors is helpful. We always hope each year that participants leave feeling like every day can be trash bash, not just a designated date each year. That people can leave with more mindfulness and awareness of helping to clean and preserve our area all year.”
Community member Greg Hillebrand brought concern over the growing amount of litter to the city of Whitehall’s attention a few years ago. Now Trash Bash has become an annual event that community members look forward to.
“I just like to see a nice, neat, tidy community in respect to litter,” said volunteer Greg Hillebrand. “Our guests that come to our community to visit the White Lake area, it is really important that they don’t say ‘you don’t want to go to White Lake, it’s a mess.’”
Hillebrand’s responsibility is finding appropriate locations for volunteers, taking into consideration the volunteers themselves and what areas in White Lake are priority for trash clean up.
“Right now it’s assigning the volunteers to specific areas in a coordinated way, that takes the consideration of their age, abilities and interests, and try to provide them with a place that fits,” Hillebrand said. “They’re all very eager to help pick up stuff. So my job really is to just get them to a place where they’re the most effective.”
An estimated 70 volunteers found their coats, hats, boots and gloves to help with Trash Bash regardless of the cold, windy weather.
“We had a great turnout this year and it feels like the event grows every year,” said Ware. “We will always love seeing more teams and even businesses getting together to come out for the event in the future. We saw quite a bit of that this year as a way to team build and it’s such a great thing to do as a community outreach.”
Since starting the Trash Bash, Ware believes they have seen improvement in the amount of litter collected every year, in addition to an increase in participants.
“Prevention is kind of the trick here,” Hillebrand said. “I think Trash Bash brings awareness to people and if there isn’t any litter along the bike trails or along the street, people are less likely to throw out litter. If there’s a bunch of litter out there then people think ‘my little piece of plastic isn’t going to make any difference because there are 1,000 other pieces of plastic out there.’ So I think it’s awareness and trying to set expectations.”
Ware and Hillebrand both agree that keeping the White Lake community clean and litter free has become a top priority. The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce thanks the volunteers who dedicated their time, to Consumers Energy for sponsoring the event, Walmart for donating trash bags and Knight Transfer for donating the dumpster.
“Our community takes such pride in the beauty of our area and our natural resources,” Ware said. “When people come back after an hour at one location and ask for another location to clean up, which we saw a lot of, it’s encouraging to see how much our community values the space we have here. Our White Lake area is gorgeous and we truly feel like the entire community is in it together to keep it that way.”