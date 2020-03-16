Washington, D.C. – Congressman Bill Huizenga (MI-02) March 12 announced changes to his office operations.
Staff members serving West Michigan in the nation’s capital will telecommute this week. In West Michigan, the Grandville Office will remain open for business but will employ social distancing measures. This means the office will not be conducting face to face meetings.
In case of an emergency, staff will be in the Grandville Office to assist West Michigan residents. These decisions are being made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of the staff serving West Michigan. These policies will be reviewed on a weekly basis.
Earlier Thursday, Speaker Pelosi announced that access to the Capitol as well as the House Office Buildings will be limited to Members of Congress and congressional staff in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 more commonly known as the coronavirus. This announcement means that tours of the Capitol have also been canceled. Following this announcement and after consulting with House Administration, Congressman Huizenga made these decisions regarding office operations.
Constituents can continue to contact the Grandville Office at (616) 570-0917 from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. The Washington, D.C. Office, can be contacted by visiting Huizenga.House.Gov/Contact.
As new information becomes available, Congressman Huizenga will provide updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as well as hold telephone town halls to update constituents.