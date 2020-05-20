BOYNE CITY– Great Lakes Energy (GLE) has announced plans to begin exploring the expansion of its Truestream high-speed fiber network in parts of its Hart, Newaygo, and Wayland service area, which primarily covers rural areas in Allegan, Barry, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, and Newaygo counties.
Expansion of the Truestream network would bring high-speed internet and voice service to rural areas served by Great Lakes Energy electric service.
The expansion is divided into three phases. Phase 1: Fielding, which starts this month, will determine the feasibility of expanding Truestream fiber internet and voice services to members who are underserved with internet connectivity. If fielding proves successful and the next phase is approved by the GLE board of directors, Phase 2: Design and Construction would begin in mid-2021, and Phase 3: Installations would begin in 2022.
The Truestream fiber network delivers speeds up to 1 Gig (symmetrical for upload and download), massive bandwidth, unlimited voice services, no data caps, and no contracts, allowing for residents to work from home, have access to online education in addition to streaming, gaming and much more. The service will also be available to businesses. Monthly pricing starts at just $59.99/month for residential accounts.
The Hart, Newaygo, and Wayland service districts were selected based on several factors, including having the highest amount of interest from registered members on jointruestream.com.
Free installation of Truestream, valued at $149, is currently available for Great Lakes Energy members who register their no-obligation interest now.
Please visit jointruestream.com or call GLE at 888-485-2537 to register your interest and see the project status by service area.