Port City Construction & Development Services, LLC has joined forces with Grand Rapids-based John Grace Construction, LLC. Now a division of John Grace Construction, Port City Construction & Development Services not only adopts a new brand but a shortened business name of Port City Construction.
Port City Construction, based in Muskegon, is a general contractor offering construction management and design/build services to commercial, industrial, and institutional clients in the greater Muskegon area. John Grace Construction specializes in insurance claim work including, emergency repairs, damage mitigation, and restoration. As a result of the merger, Port City Construction and John Grace Construction will expand their client base while still focusing on their key service areas.
Both companies are currently working on commercial restoration projects in Whitehall and Grand Rapids.
"We are excited about this new relationship with John Grace Construction", said Port City Construction’s Gary Post. "It allows us the opportunity to provide property owners and insurers along the lakeshore solid, quality solutions to address both residential and commercial property damage claims. Also, with the energy and creativity of John Grace Construction, we can continue to provide individuals, companies and institutions a full range of professional construction services well into the future.”
Kevin Donovan and Gary Post, with many years of commercial construction experience, will continue in their roles during the transition period. John Grace Construction will join Port City Construction in their new central offices and yard at 3524 Green Street in Norton Shores, spring of 2020.