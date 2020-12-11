Beginning at 10am on Dec.14, people who purchase a White Lake Area gift certificate will receive a dollar-for-dollar match from Consumers Energy, up to $50, while supplies last.
The program essentially doubles the amount buyers can spend at the Chamber’s participating merchants.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve and every community has seen those businesses feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Customer Experience.
“With Our Town, we want to end the year by spreading cheer. We are putting dollars directly into shoppers’ hands to help them stretch their budgets and give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.”
“We are excited to participate in the ‘Our Town’ gift certificate program and thank Consumers Energy in their continued efforts to help our small businesses" said Amy VanLoon, Executive Director of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is asking the public to come into the Chamber Depot (124 W Hanson, Whitehall) to purchase gift certificates or call 893-4585 to place your order beginning, Monday, December 14th. Gift certificate matching will be on a first come, first serve basis and guaranteed with payment.
What you need to know...
The White Lake Area Gift Certificate Program was initiated to encourage and increase local sales in our area. Individuals and businesses purchase gift certificates directly from the Chamber Depot office to then be redeemed at Chamber member businesses, generally retail in nature. They are commonly purchased for personal gift-giving or as employee gifts.
When you are presented with a gift certificate, handle it just like cash, with change given if the sale is of lesser value than the certificate amount. When deposited, you receive full cash value of the certificate.
Gift Certificates are a mid-sized check, printed with green ink, and signed by Amy VanLoon. They do not expire. If someone comes to you with a damaged gift certificate, send them to the Chamber Depot office and we will replace it. We keep a detailed log of all gift certificates, matching the purchaser's name with gift certificate number, date, and amount purchased. They are later reconciled against our bank statements. Contact us with any questions.