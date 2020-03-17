As it continues to actively monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Consumers Energy has made the following decisions to better serve its customers:
• Shutoffs for non-pay for low-income customers shall be suspended beginning on March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020. Note: timeframes could be adjusted depending on the spread and severity of the COVID-19 virus.
• Senior citizens and qualified low-income customers already enrolled in the Winter Protection Program have had their end dates extended through May 3, 2020, without any additional actions required on their part. This will ensure that the most vulnerable customers have the services they need during this state of emergency. All shut-off notices will be withheld to prevent any additional stress for these customers.
• Modified current medical hold policy to cover those infected or quarantined by either the COVID-19 or Influenza virus. Impacted customers will be eligible for a 30-day medical hold.
• Customers that are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for existing payment programs. Additionally, we will:
• Refer the customer to energy assistance by calling 211 or partner agencies
• Waive down payments for enrollment into SPP
• Waive reconnection fee
• Waive deposit
Key Points:
• The safety of our communities and coworkers remains front of mind as we strive to deliver on our triple bottom line of People, Planet, and Prosperity. As such, to continue to protect our communities we have partnered to deliver the above solutions to care for our customers during this challenging time.
• Weekly partnership meetings are scheduled with our low-income agency partners to share information, strategies, and impacts with our most vulnerable customers so we can continue to deliver solutions that best suit them during this time of need.