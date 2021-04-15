MUSKEGON – It has been five years in the making, but the new VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center is now officially open, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday, April 12 to mark the occasion.
Progressive AE architect, Jim Horman, said his firm began working on the project in 2015. First consulting with the client – Parkland Properties of Michigan – and then the community to make sure that the design would be a good fit for the Muskegon area.
“First and foremost, we have to check what the client’s goals are and what they want to accomplish. We set out five-years to do this,” said Horman.
“It’s not about architecture but the impact on the community.”
Located at 460 W. Western Ave., the convention center is a 55,000 square-foot facility located between the Mercy Health Arena and the newly renovated Delta Hotels of Marriot. The building features, according to a press release, “37,700 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art, functional meeting, convention and event space, with 16,550 sq. ft. of contiguous meeting space, 3,050 sq. ft. of adjacent meeting space, 8,100 sq. ft. of pre-function space, 10,000 sq. ft. of hotel meeting space, and up to 13 breakout rooms.”
The location of the new convention center was no accident. The location was one of five potential ones discussed.
“This facility was positioned – and it’s probably why it is so important – is that it is next to L.C. Walker (Mercy Health Arena), the hotel and across from the Frauenthal. So, if you have a major event here you can leverage this and all of those meeting and event spaces,” said Horman
In addition to be connected to the adjoining Delta Hotels of Marriot, it is also conveniently located to the Shoreline Inn as well.
Tourism is typically at its peak during the summer months in the City of Muskegon and the surrounding areas. The hope is that the convention center will become a draw for tourists during some of the area’s slower months.
“We are excited to be announcing the completion of this new catalyst project in Muskegon. We expect the Convention Center to continue to build on Muskegon’s existing momentum and make our community even more of a year-round destination for groups, businesses, and travelers,” said Muskegon city manager Frank Peterson in a press release.
According to the press release sent by Parkland Properties the convention center is part of a $35 million investment in the downtown area. Other projects in that investment included the earlier mentioned Delta Hotel, but also upgrades made to the Mercy Health Arena.