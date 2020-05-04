MUSKEGON COUNTY – With numerous lakeshore businesses depending on tourism for profit, the threat the coronavirus has had on tourism is weighing heavily on the minds of many.
Michigan’s stay-at-home order has left hotels, restaurants, and museums empty. It caused events to cancel, and conventions to reschedule.
There is so much uncertainty; it’s hard to comprehend the long-term effect the virus will have on local tourism.
The coronavirus has already made a significant impact. The majority, if not all, of events, have been canceled through the upcoming two weeks.
Some hotels in Muskegon have closed, and the ones who have remained open have seen the number of occupancies drop substantially. Muskegon County specifically was doing well with visitors enjoying the city and staying at local hotels before the virus hit.
One group that typically flocks to Muskegon from all over the state, are women bowlers. Hundreds of women bowlers travel to Muskegon County every weekend from the beginning of February to about the middle of May, to participate in the Woman’s State Bowling Tournament held in Muskegon.
These women who compete in the tournament stay in local hotels, eat at local restaurants and truly stimulate the local economy. The tournament has been postponed due to the virus, and that alone has made a huge impact on hotels.
Hotels that remain open are now mostly serving first responders, and health care professionals that are either traveling in to help, or just don’t want to go home in fear they may infect their families.
The uncertainty during this time period is forcing conventions and shows to be rescheduled for a later date.
“Not a lot of events are planned in the short term, A lot of them have either been canceled or rescheduled to either next year or even the following year of 2022,” said Bob Lukens, Community Development Director for Muskegon County.
Aside from events and conventions held in Muskegon County, the downtown area is full of new and old businesses alike that are hurting because of the stay-at-home order.
“We have a number of restaurants here, many of which are new, as well as breweries and distilleries downtown. All of which are doing some carry-out business, but we are very concerned about them and if they will be able to carry on after this is over.”
Lukens’ concern does not overshadow his confidence in the ability of these businesses to carry on after the coronavirus crisis is over.
As the weather begins to warm in West Michigan, there is hope that this crisis will be somewhat resolved before peak tourism time.
“We hope that we will be able to come out of this crisis healthy and ready for business. Muskegon and Muskegon County have been through downturns before, and we know we will be able to come out of this successfully.”