Muskegon County – For all those who were thinking it couldn’t happen here, it has.
Coronavirus has hit Muskegon County with steadily increasing statistics. As of April 30, there were 262 confirmed cases of the disease and 16 deaths, with the largest single-day increase in the number of cases on April 29. And according to Kathy Moore, Public Health Director of Muskegon County, the outbreak could reach its peak in mid-May—meaning that even though some restrictions on business and travel may be loosened, no one should let down their guard when it comes to precautions.
“There’s still so much we don’t know about the virus and the best defense right now is the precautionary measures, social distancing, face coverings and exceptional hygiene,” Moore emphasized in an interview with MLive.
According to health department officials, Muskegon County mirrors the national profile of deaths according to gender. More men than women have died of the virus, even though women make up 61 percent of the cases.
Interestingly, however, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the community doesn’t seem to coincide with the national statistics, which show the predominant mortality rate to be among the elderly. In Muskegon County, among the current 16 deaths, the highest mortality rate was in people 50-59 (20.9 percent).
The 20 to 29 age group exhibited the second-highest mortality rate at 18.6 percent, while those 60 and over had a 16.3 percent mortality. Although the Muskegon County health department website reports increases in cases among all age groups, the greatest have been in the younger age groups. Those individuals 20 to 29 saw a jump in mortality of 52 percent in a five-day period from April 22 to 27, while cases among people ages 30 to 39 increased by 40 percent during the same period.
Where has the virus been spreading?
Among seniors, five of the county’s COVID-19 deaths were at two long-term care facilities in Norton Shores, including four at Seminole Shores Assisted Living Center and one at DaySpring Assisted Living. However, according to Moore, there hasn’t been a death at either facility, or at any other assisted living facility in Muskegon County, since April 22.
“They’re following all of the recommendations and they’re doing what they need to do to ensure everyone’s safety,” she noted.
The virus also made its way to Cole’s Quality Foods, where three employees tested positive, prompting the famed producer of frozen garlic bread to temporarily shut down production on April 22, reopening April 26 after a full sanitization of the facility.
And within the last several days, a teen ordered to the Juvenile Transition Center tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, because officials learned of the test results prior to the youth’s admission, he was “isolated immediately,” said Moore.
How can we protect ourselves? By now, we’ve all memorized Rule No. 1: Stay home, stay safe. Since the virus is spread through droplets released through coughing, sneezing or speaking, avoiding public places is a priority.
“The reason positive cases of coronavirus are on the rise in Muskegon County is because more testing is being done,” explains Moore. “We do understand that there are still many undetected cases, such as people who may be asymptomatic. So stay home as much as possible.”
If you must go out, to the grocery, pharmacy or on any other necessary errand, observe social distancing rules. Although those require a six-foot distance from others, new information indicates that the virus can travel farther than originally thought—as far as 25-feet, according to some studies. The latest recommendation is not to remain in one place in a location such as a grocery store for more than two minutes, and to keep as far away as possible from other shoppers.
Should you wear a mask? According to CDC guidelines, “Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.” However, “cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age two, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”
Masks have created some confusion, because they won’t protect you from getting the virus—they’ll only protect others from getting it from you.
“Well, what if I’m not sick?” You ask. “Why should I wear one?”
“You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you are not sick,” explain the guidelines. In other words, you may be a Typhoid Mary—someone who is a carrier but is asymptomatic. The rule of thumb is, if everyone wears a mask, the chances of transmission are greatly decreased.
And we all know about hand washing. Soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds after you’ve been out, or are bringing home any items; after you sneeze or cough; after you’ve touched any surfaces outside your home; and just often in general. Dish detergent is an excellent soap to use, as the virus has a lipid or fatty covering which detergent destroys. Meanwhile, keep disinfecting surfaces in your own home, including tables, counters, doorknobs, light switches, handles, phones, keyboards, toilets and sinks, on a regular basis, with household disinfectant or bleach and water.
Can anyone get tested for the virus? According to Moore, “Testing is still limited in Muskegon County and throughout the nation. So we have to observe prioritizing, which includes people who are very sick and/or have underlying conditions; the elderly; first responders; critical infrastructure workers; and health care providers. If you feel you’re sick with COVID-19 symptoms, stay home, stay away from other family members and use a separate bathroom if possible. If your symptoms get worse, call your doctor. In order to get tested, you will have to get a referral from your physician.”
Where are the nearest testing sites?
Mercy Health Hackley Campus. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. M-F. Bring a physician’s order for COVID-19 testing and a valid photo ID. No cost or insurance needed.
North Ottawa Community Health System, Grand Haven. Hours: Seven days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Drive-thru testing is available by appointment only. If you have symptoms, call (616) 935-7810 to determine if you meet screening criteria. Appointments are scheduled from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Photo ID and insurance card required.
Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call the COVID-19 hotline at (833) 559-0659 for a free screening. If you are referred for a test, you will go to a drive-thru site. Physician’s order required. Call (616) 391-2380 for more information.
Holland Hospital, Holland. Drive-thru testing by appointment only for those screened by hotline. Anyone experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or chills and muscle aches, call the free COVID-19 Screening Hotline at (616) 394-2080, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
And finally, is antibody testing available in Muskegon County? According to the Muskegon County Health Department, “There are places in Michigan offering antibody testing, but there is no information about which test is being used, or if they may be using an unapproved test.” The department cautions that an antibody test cannot help your doctor decide how to treat you, or if it is safe to return to work. And we don’t know:
• How good the current antibody tests are at detecting COVID-19 in individuals.
• If detection of antibodies means you have had COVID-19, or if it will detect other coronaviruses (like the common cold) that you may have had in the past.
• If detection of antibodies means you can still spread COVID-19.
• If detection of antibodies means you are immune to COVID-19.
Currently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to learn more about antibody testing for COVID-19 through a pilot project with medical professionals and first responders in Southeast Michigan. Meanwhile, anyone wishing to be tested for antibodies can contact the American Red Cross in Muskegon at (800) 733-6727.