In last year’s article “Geotubes provide low-cost solution for shoreline protection”, we wrote about how a company NorthShore Property Solutions was using giant sandbags called geotubes to prevent erosion caused by high lake levels in White River Township.
However, earlier this week the paper was contacted by TenCate Geosynthetics, the manufacturer and patent holder of the Geotube®. The White Lake Beacon was informed that the product mentioned in the article was not manufactured by their company, nor were any of their products ever sold to NorthShore Property Solutions.
At the time of publication we believed these products to be authentic and we apologize for any confusion.