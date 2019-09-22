WHITEHALL TWP. – The motions and votes in the page 1a article “Sewer bid opening set for Wednesday” were incorrect.
The motions should have been.
On July 8 a motion by Whitehall Township Trustee Kelley Stinebower and seconded by Trustee June Lydens gives residents along the proposed sewer extension on Durham Road five years to connect unless they sell their home at which time the new owner must connect, and will allow those residents to pay for the connection in a 10-year time period with five percent interest. That motion passed 3-2 with Stinebower, Supervisor Charles Schmitigal and Treasurer June Lydens approving the motion. Voting no were Clerk Sarah Sylvester and Trustee Dennis Kroll.
On August 26, a motion to enter into a contract with Crystal Downs Mobile Home Park for its connection fee to the sewer was made by Supervisor Charles Schmitigal. It passed 4-1. Voting for the motion were Schmitigal, Treasurer June Lydens, Trustee Kelley Stinebower and Clerk Sarah Sylvester. Voting no was Trustee Dennis Kroll.