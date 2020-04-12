WHITEHALL – To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is recommended that people practice social distancing.
That is easier said than done, since side effects could be increased anxiety and depression. It is important that people pay close attention to their mental health during these trying times.
One thing people can now do is participate in online therapy sessions with a trained professional. Insurance companies are now paying for this, said Jim Kolbe of Cornerstone Counseling in Whitehall.
Kolbe is a limited licensing psychologist, and a professional counselor. Up until very recently, teletherapy was not covered by major insurance companies.
Kolbe said that previously, only doctors and psychologists were allowed to offer telemedicine services to their patients. That all changed with the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Teletherapy is considered a form of telemedicine.
He said he has been surprised by the success he is getting with his patients.
“It takes about 10 or 15 minutes for the client to get comfortable with it (teletherapy). Then it is like being in front of the other person,” said Kolbe.
Sessions are done through the video chat service Doxy.me; which Kolbe said is the most HIPAA-compliant application he is aware of. There are others, he said, that have used the popular Zoom app as well, but Doxy.me is a platform specifically used for telemedicine purposes.
Therapy sessions could be done over the phone, but Kolbe feels that being able to see a person gets better results.
“I think body language is important, as well as the human connection. You are using more of your senses, you have the visual aspect, you can see empathy from another person. From a counseling standpoint they can see that I care,” said Kolbe.
However, working with a therapist isn’t the only thing people should be doing to stave off the detriments of social isolation. Kolbe also recommends regular exercise and a healthy diet.
He said people need to try and avoid being sedentary. It is easy to get into a bad habit of sitting in front of the television and eating poorly.
Setting limitations on how much COVID-19 news coverage a person consumes is important for well-being. Kolbe doesn’t suggest ignoring the problems we are all now facing, but rather to find a balance in how much of it we pay attention to.
Getting outside is also a good thing for people to do. As of right now nothing is barring them from spending time outdoors.
Kolbe suggests having small campfires with the people you are sheltering with, or even starting a garden. If people do find themselves stuck indoors, he suggests playing board games, lighting a candle, and making sure to stay connected with others through video chat or a simple phone call.
For him, Kolbe said he keeps an elliptical machine in his living room for exercise, he has planted some seeds with his wife to watch them grow and takes time out of his day to stretch or do some sort of other physical activity.
He said isolation can cause people to self-medicate, which is why people need to pay attention to their mental health and put things into practice that can help them stay healthy.
“Self-medicating is a risk; it isn’t always the big hitters like alcohol or drugs. It could be Internet use to food, sexual issues. Domestic violence can definitely increase during this time with people who do not have the coping skills to deal with the stress,” said Kolbe.
For people interested in teletherapy, Kolbe said they can call Cornerstone Counseling at 231-893-8336.