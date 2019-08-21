NEW ERA – The 4th Annual Running with the Cows 5K is going to be held Saturday, August 31.
Proceeds go to benefit the Gulu Country Dairy Project and the Mission Scholarship Fund.
The runners will race on the farm.
The entry fee from August 21 until August 31 is $25, and this Does Not Guarantee a Free T-Shirt.
Special pricing for family registrations is available..
Race Registration begins August 31 at 8:00 a.m. and then the race starts at 9:00 a.m.
Go to http://endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=63483051 to register online.
Country Dairy is located at 3476 S. 80th Ave., New Era.