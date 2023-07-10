New Era – Well known for their ice cream and milk that can be found in schools all over Michigan, Country Dairy celebrated their 22 annual Super Social last Saturday at their farm in New Era. The event is used as a fundraising mechanism for local businesses and organizations.
“How we do it now versus how we used to do it is we sponsor the main stage at Unity Christian Music Festival in Muskegon,” said Country Dairy owner Rob Eekhoff. “So we have partnered up with them on the supr social to be able to give back to the community and to raise funds so that we can bless other organizations in our community.”
Eekhoff and other Country Dairy employees enjoy the super social because it is viewed as an opportunity to show off the farm that is behind the well-known business to Michigan residents and locals.
“We have ice cream, different acts come and do concerts, we do rides throughout the farm, people can pet the calves, they can see a robotic milker,” Eekhoff said. “It’s pretty much a day where we just open up the farm and show people what we do here.”
Eekhoff hopes to integrate more education on farms and agriculture at future super socials for attendees, and looks forward to teaching others what goes into maintaining and running a dairy farm.
“We hope that people have a chance to see what a modern dairy farm looks like and that they would learn more about agriculture,” said Eekhoff. “That they enjoy a day at the farm and see what farm culture today looks like.”