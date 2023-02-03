LEAD - which stands for Leading Efforts Against Discrimination - is a giving circle made up of Muskegon County residents ages 50 and younger that collectively support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) projects throughout the area. Members donate $400 yearly (or $34 monthly) and are given a vote in determining where the collected funds are distributed. LEAD is facilitated by the Community Foundation for Muskegon County (CFFMC) which awards grants annually to support organizations and projects doing good, local work. Most recently, the LEAD group awarded the Muskegon Business Equity Initiative a $7,000 grant to support their efforts in providing seed money for local female entrepreneurs, particularly those businesses led by women of color.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m., CFFMC staff will be hosting a Happy Hour at the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen) in downtown Whitehall. Community members interested in DEI efforts are invited to drop in to learn more about LEAD, enjoy conversation with like-minded peers, and grab some snacks and a drink. Those with children are welcome to bring them along, as an art activity will be set up in the ACWL-Nuveen classroom. While an RSVP is not required to attend, it is appreciated. You can RSVP to Pete DeBoer of CFFMC at pete@muskegonfoundation.org.