The eleven Boards of Education from Muskegon County school districts have unanimously asked the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District to renew the Regional Enhancement Millage in a May 2, 2023 election.
In 2014, Muskegon County voters approved a one-mill increase to support school safety and technology. This millage provides local school districts with the funds to improve their facilities. Districts have the flexibility to decide how to allocate the funds to best meet their individual needs. Some have installed security cameras, others have hired School Resource Officers, and others have modernized their classroom technology and improved building security. Details for how each district has spent these funds can be found in annual accountability reports on each district's website.
“As voters consider renewing this millage, I’d encourage them to read the accountability reports and see exactly how districts used these funds to upgrade security and technology,” said Matt Cortez, Superintendent for Muskegon Public Schools.
“The partnerships between schools and local law enforcement have increased because of this millage,” said Michael Poulin, Muskegon County Sheriff.
“The funds from the 2014 millage have allowed us to make significant investments in infrastructure that support the safety and security of our students,” said Bill O’Brien, Superintendent of Mona Shores Public Schools. “According to research, digital literacy is one of the most sought-after skills for future careers. The 2014 millage has allowed us to provide students with access to technology enabling them to develop this critical competency.”
By law, an Intermediate School District is the only entity able to request or renew a county-wide millage on behalf of local school districts and must distribute the money to the school districts based on student enrollment. For answers to frequently asked questions please visit: https://www.muskegonisd.org/about/techsecurity-millage/