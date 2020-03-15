MUSKEGON – Muskegon County is looking to acquire the Nugent Sand property in Norton Shores, and turn it into a park.
Voting took place at the Ways and Means Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 4. The board of commissioners mostly voted yes to pursue grant funding that could be used to acquire the property. The one dissenting voice came from Zach Lahring, district 5.
The county plans on pursuing grant funding from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The grant would require the county to provide 25-percent matching funds.
Community development director Bob Lukens, Visit Muskegon, said the property has an appraised value of over $14 million.
“What we are bringing to you today is a request to proceed with the grant application. “We have received some information on the project, and what the cost will be,” said Lukens.
“The appraisal for the land came back as $14,902,000 for the property, 377 acres of property with Lake Michigan frontage, two lakes, trails and amenities in the area.”
The Nugent Sand property is a sizable piece of property that borders Sherman Avenue, Seminole Road, Lincoln Street and Lake Michigan in Norton Shores. It was previously owned by the Nugent Sand Company Inc., which ceased operations approximately two-years ago.
County residents in attendance seemed mostly in favor of the county acquiring the property. However, there were some who were not.
North Muskegon resident Michael DelPercio was one of the more vocal people who were against the potential park.
“I am totally against the purchasing of this ground at this point and time. It does several things to us. Number one it removes the responsibility of the tax revenue on that ground from the people who own it. So as long as it is private hands it generates revenue for us,” said DelPercio.
DelPercio had his uncertainties; skeptical that the property would generate any income for the county, or become an attraction for tourists. He expressed concerns that it would be too costly to develop the property.
“Another thing that bothers me, is that there are a lot of development costs required in order to make this a real project, to make it happen. I guess I have a lot of concerns over who is going to do the study, decide exactly what we do with this ground, who is going to tell us all the capital expenditures that need to be made. Then you have to do the capital expenditures to do the work,” said DelPercio.
Purchasing the property will essentially be free for the county, according to Lukens and Commissioner Gary Foster, district seven. Up to 40-percent is expected to be covered through committed outside funding, only 60-percent of the project would then need to be covered by the Trust Fund grant.
One of the people who are committed to donate money for the purchase of the land is the owner of the Nugent Sand property. Property developer Denny Cherette, Cherette Group, said the owner was committed to making a sizable donation to the county.
“We have had informal, more formal discussions with the land conservancy, as well as the county. We are committed to make an unprecedented donation of dollars from Nugent for this,” said Cherette.
He said the land is developable, but he and the owner would really like to see the land owned by the county.
“The property is developable as a private development, and indeed we considered it for a period of time. This is really about the owner of Nugent, (and) our firm’s heart about these things,” said Cherette.
He believes that there will be more development due to the county owning the property, and that it will attract more people to the area.
“As I said last time I was here, we are agnostic to capital, but our heart lies in this being a county aspect.”
The other group who will be committing money towards that 40-percent is the Land Conservancy of West Michigan.
Norton Shores resident Vicki Broge was very enthusiastic, and during the public hearing portion of the meeting, said she was happy the commissioners were considering the purchase of Nugent Sand.
“I suggest you have a holistic plan for the park. No matter if you can afford to do everything now or not, get a plan for everything you want to do. At Lake Harbor Park the city (Norton Shores) has struggled to change things once they have been established,” said Broge.
“People don’t like change, people don’t want things in their neighborhood, so I suggest getting all that in place now.”
She continued, “Think like a teenager. Anchor things down with screws, and make sure they can’t go back there and camp.”
Tanya Cabala, West Michigan Environmental Action Council, said both personally and her organization support purchasing the property
“ I think this would be an excellent benefit including economic. Studies show this type of recreation raises the tax value in this region,” said Cabala.
Muskegon County has six county parks that are all paid for out of a special revenue fund which is funded by user fees. Funding for the parks also come from State of Michigan Natural Resource grants.