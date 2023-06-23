SHELBY — Four Montague middle-school students were among 25 Muskegon County students who participated in this week’s aviation camp, getting a hands-on look into the aviation field and the many career possibilities within it.
Reeths-Puffer was also among the participating school districts, along with Orchard View, Muskegon, Fruitport and Mona Shores.
“The feedback we’ve gotten over the past three years we’ve done this camp has been really positive,” NBC Middle School principal Jim Perreault said. “The kids have a great time learning about aviation. We try to make that a super hands-on experience for the kids so they’re not just watching videos or listening to people talk.”
The program is put on through a partnership between the participating school districts and the Career Tech Center, with help from sponsors such as Howmet, which provides a grant to keep the cost of the camp low, and Montague Foods, which provides lunch for the campers.
The students spent much of the week at the Muskegon County airport learning about flight and the science that goes into it, as well as being introduced to the many career paths available in aviation. They spent Tuesday at the Oceana County airport, where they cycled through several different stations, which included flying small radio-controlled planes, learning about engineering and flight, looking at the wiring inside an airplane, and taking a gander at flight simulators under the tutelage of college-aged students pursuing aviation themselves.
“It’s not just (learning) to be a pilot,” Nick Kunnen, Orchard View Adult Education and Innovative Learning Center Leader, said Tuesday at the Oceana County airport. “There are lots of other elements, including engineers that design and build, and manufacturing. Muskegon County has one of the largest manufacturers of jet turbines (GE Aviation in Norton Shores).”
The wide availability of careers in aviation is a focus of the program, and Perreault said he still hears from parents of participants that they were unaware just how many careers can be had through aviation. By presenting these options to middle school students, they can plan their high school careers accordingly if they desire.
“We try to expose kids to...if you have any interest in aviation, here’s all the things you could do in that career,” Perreault said. “From there, now that they’re going into high school, if this is something that sparks an interest, you can plan your classes, get to the CTC, and do these other things.”
During the week, campers were able to learn about the field from several different members of the aviation community, including pilots, former NASA employees, and a longtime veteran of grounds crew work at Chicago O’Hare Airport. Students visited the Muskegon County airport control tower as well as the Coast Guard air station. The program capped off Friday with students having the opportunity to go on a brief flight at the airport.
Kunnen said all the participating students were excited to be part of the program and noted that many of them were interested in different facets of the aviation field.
“Some of them are interested in that propeller on the front of the plane,” Kunnen said. “Some are interested in how the wings are working and manipulating and moving in order to make (flight) happen. Some are interested in the field as far as creating their control surface (which allows the pilot to control the plane’s altitude), riveting those pieces together and things like that. Some are interested in RC planes. It’s really a vast variety of interests they’re bringing into it.”