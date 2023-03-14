Expressions is the annual student art exhibition showcasing the artistic talents of Muskegon County K-12 students. The exhibition opens March 23 and continues through Apr. 30, with public receptions honoring the student artists Apr. 26 and 27.
In its 41st year, Expressions includes two and three-dimensional artworks created in a variety of media from thirteen different Muskegon County school districts. Art teachers from each participating school have carefully selected the student artwork to be included in the exhibition.
The student artists will be honored during public receptions Apr. 26 and 27, both at 7 p.m. Middle and high school artists will be recognized Apr. 26 with elementary-age artists honored Apr. 27. The public and MMA Members are invited to the receptions. Admission is free.
The Muskegon County schools participating in Expressions this year are Calvary Christian, Fruitport, Holton, Mona Shores, Montague, Muskegon, Muskegon Christian, North Muskegon, Oakridge, Orchard View, Ravenna, Reeths-Puffer, and Whitehall.
Expressions is organized by the Muskegon Museum of Art in partnership with the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD).