Muskegon County is following the State of Michigan’s recommendation in preventing the spread of the COVID-19/coronavirus to protect the overall public health of our citizens, families, and employees.
As recommended by the Michigan Supreme Court, the Muskegon County Courts have consulted with local emergency management officials, public health experts, and Muskegon County Administration.
Because Muskegon County offices, including the Hall of Justice, will be closed March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020, the court system will also be closed during that time period, with only essential staff reporting. All emergency matters including, but not limited to, in-custody arraignments for adults and juveniles and emergency filings related to child protective proceedings, will be conducted while the court’s business offices remain closed to the public.
Anyone with a notice to appear for a Muskegon County Court proceeding between Monday, March 16th and Friday, April 3rd, will receive a new hearing date notice from the court. This notice will be mailed to the address previously provided to the court. Additional information regarding this court closure may be found at www.muskegoncounty.net
While closing the court is an inconvenience, we are committed to doing our part to stop the spread of this virus.
This action includes the 14th Circuit Court 60th District Court 61st Probate Court.
￼