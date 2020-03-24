Muskegon, MI – Shortly after the Governor issued Executive Order 2020-21 on the morning of March 23, Chief Justice Bridget McCormack sent an important message to the courts of this state: Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-2, issued last week, remains in effect. Therefore, trial courts must continue to operate and provide essential functions.
Essential functions include, but are not limited to:
• Arraignments for in-custody defendants,
• Review and determination of requests for search warrants and personal protection orders,
• Juvenile delinquency apprehension and detainment hearings,
• Emergency removal child protective proceedings, and
• Emergency child custody issues necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the litigants and/or children.
All other hearings have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
As the governmental response to this health emergency has grown, Michigan’s courts have shown they are equal to the challenge of balancing the interests of health, safety and justice.
Persons with additional questions are encouraged to contact an attorney.