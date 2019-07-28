WHITEHALL – It’s not too early to start your holiday shopping!
The White Lake Community Library’s next used book sale starts Thursday evening, Aug. 1, and runs through Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3.
The event will feature hundreds of like-new and gently used books priced at one dollar or less. These are the best-of-the-best of the donations we have received, and they include a wide variety of popular fiction and nonfiction titles. There will also be a roomful of rare and antique books at discounted prices, where you are sure to find something unusual to delight every book lover on your list.
The sale will be open to the public from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, with a special preview sale for members of the Friends Group beginning at 5 p.m. Memberships can be purchased at the door. Sale hours for Friday are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday will feature clearance pricing of $2 per bag from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers are welcome to bring their own standard grocery-size paper or reusable bags.
In addition to the huge selection of pre-owned books, the sale will include movies, music, audio books, jigsaw puzzles and a small assortment of t-shirts and gift items. Everything is priced to sell, and the library accepts debit and credit card payments with a $5 minimum.
Proceeds from this sale will provide funding for the library’s subscription to Ancestry Library Edition, the largest available online family history resource.
The White Lake Community Library is located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall. For more information, call 231-894-9531 or visit wlclib.org.