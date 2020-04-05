Montague Police
April 1
• A natural death of a 74-year-old woman was reported at 10:10 a.m., in the 8100 block of Old Channel Trail.
March 31
• A natural death of a 64-year-old man was reported at 9:25 p.m., in the 4800 block of Custar Street.
March 30
• At 12:32 p.m., an attempted fraud complaint was made in the 8100 block of Cook Street. The compaintant reported that on March 25 a Facebook post from Holland offered the sale of a Chevrolet Tahoe for $1,200. The seller requested payment by pre-paid cards. The transaction did not occur.
March 26
At 4:27 p.m., a threats complaint was reported in the 7900 block of Meade Street. The threats involved an ex-boyfriend making verbal threats. The two were told to learn to get along.
Whitehall Police
March 27
• A request for an arrest warrant has been sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor after an argument between a brother and sister led to an assault. Police were called to the 600 block of Slocum St. by the victim who reported that she went there at about 10:30 a.m. to get her mother for a doctor appointment. As they were getting ready the 49-year-old woman reported that her brother started an argument over the mother’s identification cards. He moved toward his sister, yelling, and that she pushed him away when he got too close. Her 54-year-old brother then slapped her face. When the woman attempted to call police he also unplugged the phone. The suspect left the area before police arrived.
• A 9:17 a.m. call to the 500 block of Lewis St. led to a second call at 4:04 p.m. During the first call a resident reported that there were dead fish next to her garage and believed it had come from the neighboring property as there was a fishing shanty in their yard. When the officer went to speak to the neighbor he also noted other city code violations and addressed them to the property owner. The officer was called back because the property owner was concerned that part of the woman’s fence was too tall. The officer asked both parties to correct their violation and allowed each extra time due to current restrictions on activity.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
March 31
• At 3:21 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Russell Rd. at Giles Rd.
March 30
• At 2:03 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on the northbound US-31 Holton Rd. exit at Holton Rd.
March 27
• At 10:28 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 600 block of W. Giles Rd.
• At 8:36 p.m., a traffic crash with serious injury occurred in the 1300 block of East St., at Vine Ave.
• At 9:31 a.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of West St.