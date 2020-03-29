Montague Police
March 24
• At 11:50 a.m., a burning complaint was made in the 5100 block of Industrial Park Drive. Business located in the industrial park was cleaning up outdoor debris and burning it. The business complied when told to extinguish the fire.
March 20
• The theft of a license plate tab from a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Dowling St. was reported. The tab was scraped off the plate.
March 12
• The illegal dumping of brush at the Montague Department of Public Works in the 4900 block of Bowen St., was reported at 11:44 a.m. Police contacted the person who dropped the brush off at the DPW, and when told that brush isn’t accepted at the location, returned to remove it.
• At 2 p.m., retail fraud from a business in the 8700 block of Water St., was reported. The theft occurred at 11:44 a.m. A female subject is wanted for taking a $7 bottle of Vodka and smoked fish valued at $8.50. Police said there were two subjects involved in the incident, but store video shows the woman concealed the items and left the store. Police said they are still trying to identify the subjects from the video.
Whitehall Police
March 25
• Whitehall Police received a report of a possible theft of drugs from a man in the 1100 block of Colby St. The victim has regular visits from health care workers who do a daily inventory of medicine and the count showed that pills were missing. At this time there are no suspects and the business providing medical care is doing an internal investigation as well. The investigation by Whitehall Police remains open.
March 23
• At 3:45 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed a car at Goodrich Park and approached to find three 17-year-olds inside. Upon making contact the officer noted the odor of burnt marijuana and the three, all residents of Oceana County, admitted to smoking marijuana and that they had smoked it all. The parents of the teens were called to transport them home and no further action was taken.
March 22
• A vehicle was noted in Goodrich Park after hours and contact was made with the two occupants. During the 1:41 a.m. investigation the officer found that the man had a protection order and bond condition, preventing him from being with the woman. After contacting Mason County the 30-year-old Fruitland Township man was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
March 21
• Whitehall Police were called to the 200 block of Hanson St. on a report of domestic assault. When officers arrived they found a 56-year-old man who was bleeding from an injury to his ear. He reported that the woman he shares the home with pushed him causing him to fall which resulted in the injury. The man told officers that he had been sober for 6 months but recently started drinking again because of her. As the investigation of the 8:50 p.m. incident continued the woman admitted that they had argued when she turned up the volume of the television so she “didn’t have to listen to him anymore” and the report noted that the 57-year-old appeared intoxicated. The woman was arrested for domestic assault and lodged in the Muskegon County jail.
• An officer on patrol at 7:58 p.m. checked the plate on a pickup and found it was for a mini-van. He then made a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Colby St. The officer spoke with the 37-year-old driver and learned he had jumped the plate from an old vehicle and didn’t have valid insurance. A check of the driver also showed his license had been expired for several months. The Laketon Township man was cited and his vehicle impounded. He was released when a relative came to give him a ride home.
• An officer investigating a suspicious vehicle at 1:57 a.m. took one of the occupants into custody on an outstanding felony warrant. The vehicle was spotted backed in near a dumpster in the 3000 block of Colby St. One of the passengers was identified as a 31-year-old Newaygo woman. A computer check on the occupants found that the woman had been charged with possession of methamphetamine in Newaygo County. She was taken into custody and turned over to Newaygo County deputies at the county line.
March 20
• A Montague Township man was charged with littering after he threw a cigarette butt out the window in front of an officer following his car. The violation took place in the 200 block of E. Colby St. at 9:28 p.m. The 66-year-old driver claimed that he didn’t have an ash tray in the vehicle. The driver was released after being cited.
• After witnessing a car cross the centerline multiple times, an officer on patrol stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of Lake St. During the 7:21 p.m. stop the officer noticed the driver reaching into the back seat and on approaching noticed a beer can. There was still some beer in the can and the driver performed sobriety tests. The driver was not arrested but cited for the open beer and released.
March 19
• There were no injuries in an 11:00 p.m. minor crash at the corner of Benston Rd. and Warner St. An east bound vehicle was in the intersection when it was struck by a north bound vehicle that disobeyed the stop sign. The first vehicle was driven by a 34-year-old Twin Lake man and the at-fault vehicle by a 26-year-old Muskegon woman. There were no citations issued.
• At 6:25 p.m. an officer on patrol observed a vehicle and driver that he recognized from a previous contact. The officer knew that the driver had a suspended license and confirmed that with a computer check. A traffic stop was made in the 100 block of E. Colby St. and during a search of the vehicle an illegal weapon was found. The 18-year-old suspect, a Fruitland Township resident, was released after the vehicle was impounded. A report of the incident will be sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for charges.
March 18
• Whitehall Police are investigating a damage to property report after sugar and water was found in the gas tank of a vehicle in the 1200 block of Colby St. The caller reported that the vehicle had been loaned to a relative for a time but the owner had taken it back for their own use. A few days later the car malfunctioned and was taken to a repair shop where the damage was found. The case remains under investigation.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
March 23
• At 8:04 a.m., a car-deer crash occurred on E. Giles Rd. at N. Roberts Rd.
March 22
• At 1:39 p.m., damage to property was reported in the 1100 block of Whitehall Rd.
March 19
• At 11:14 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Apple Ave. at Mill Iron Rd.