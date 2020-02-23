Montague Police
February 10
• At 7:59 p.m., a 59-year-old Montague woman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and lodged in the Muskegon County Jail. Police responded to a call when the woman drove her vehicle into the Wesco parking lot, 8973 Water St. According to the report the woman fell out of her vehicle and attempted to buy alcohol at Wesco. She was refused service.
Whitehall Police
February 18
• Whitehall Police responded to the 400 block of N.Mears Avenue on a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived at the 2:38 p.m. call they found that a resident of the home had become upset with one of the staff members and tried to hit them. The person had calmed down by the time officers arrived and had not actually hit anyone. No further action was taken.
February 17
• A vehicle attempting to enter a parking lot instead got caught on a large rock at the entrance. Whitehall Police were called at 9:06 p.m. to the 900 block of Colby Street for the report. The 48-year-old driver was unable to move the car or afford a wrecker. The officer assisted by using the patrol vehicle to remove the car from the rock but the car was now not drivable. Police then transported the Hesperia man to his workplace so he would not be late. No further action was taken.
February 14
• While MSP and MCSO officers were busy with incidents on the roadways Whitehall Police assisted on multiple calls in the townships. At 10:43 p.m. officers we are dispatched to the 2800 block of Alice Street on a motorist assist. There a vehicle was in the ditch after its brakes had failed when the driver attempted to stop. Officers stood by until a wrecker was available to remove the car.
• At 9:57 p.m. Whitehall officers responded to an alarm in the 4300 block of Michillinda Road. Officers checked the residence but found nothing out of the ordinary. The property owner was contacted and no further action was taken.
• A call of a possible intoxicated subject in the roadway was handled by Whitehall Police. Officers responded to the area of Whitehall Road and White Lake Drive and found a 34-year-old man walking on the edge of the road. The man was not intoxicated but did not have a vehicle. At 9:22 p.m. he was transported to his residence in Lakewood Club for his safety.
• A reckless driver was reported to be in the parking lot of an empty business in the 3100 block of Colby Street. Officers responding to the 8:26 p.m. call located an 18-year-old Fruitland Township man doing donuts in the parking lot. He was warned about his driving and released.
• At 8:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Whitehall Road. The caller reported there was a person walking in the roadway and a request to check their well-being was made. Officers did locate a woman who said she lived a short distance away and would finish the walk herself. No further action was taken.
• A vehicle traveling on Lake Street near Muskegon Avenue lost control and slid into the ditch at 6:45 a.m.. Officers investigating the incident spoke with the 21-year-old driver who reported that he was going 20 mph but lost control when he attempted to navigate the curve. There was only minor damage to the vehicle and it was pulled from the ditch by the Fruitland Township man and his father. No further action was taken.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
February 18
• At 3:25 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Silver Creek Rd. at Russell Rd., Blue Lake Twp.
• At 8:00 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Nestrom Rd. at Riley Thompson Rd., Fruitland Twp.
February 17
• At 10:50 p.m., Operating While Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs was reported in the 3300 block of E. Tyler Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 9:32 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Whitehall Rd., at W.. Bard Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 9:27 p.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on S. Maple Island Rd. at Skeels Rd., Oceana Co.
• At 9:21 p.m., Operating While Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs was reported on Whitehall Rd. at W. Giles Rd., Laketon Twp.
February 14
•At 1:32 a.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 9400 block of Silver Creek Rd., Whitehall Twp.
February 13
• At 3:42 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1700 block of W. Fruitvale Rd., Montague Twp.
• At 10:36 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on E. River Rd. at Northside Dr., Dalton Twp.
• At 10:12 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on W. River Rd., at N. Green Creek Rd., Laketon Twp.
• At 8:16 a.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 3900 block of Whitehall Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 7:29 a.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 4000 block of Whitehall Rd., Dalton Twp.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
February 18
At 12:57 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1000 block of Holton Rd.
February 17
At 11:54 p.m., a Violation of the Controlled Substance Act was reported in the 2200 block of Holton Rd., Dalton Twp.
February 14
At 10:29 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Fenner Rd. at Horton Rd., Laketon Twp.
At 7:39 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at northbound US-31.
February 13
At 6:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Holton Rd.