Whitehall Police
February 12
• An 18-year-old Whitehall man was taken into custody at his residence in the 700 block of Livingston Street. The Muskegon County Prosecutor issued a warrant for domestic assault on the subject stemming from a January incident. Officers went to the home at 11:47 p.m. and the man was arrested without incident and lodged in the Muskegon County jail.
• Whitehall Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of S. Baldwin St. on a report of a domestic assault. The 8:37 p.m. call was preceded by a 6:54 p.m. call at the same residence. During the first call officers were told that a person was going to come to that residence and assault the caller. Officers waited for approximately 45 minutes but the suspect did not arrive. During the second call officers learned that the suspect, who also lives at the residence, arrived at the home and an argument ensued between the two parties. The argument led to a push and a punch and then a fight between the two. Officers were able to separate the parties for the night and a report will be sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for review.
• A fight between brothers, ages 14 and 11, led to a 2:04 p.m. call for police. Police responded to the 900 block of Benston Road after the two began to punch each other over loud music. When the mother attempted to intervene one of the boys was “disrespectful“ which led to the call. The officer mediated and spoke with the boys about proper behavior and no further action was taken.
February 11
• Whitehall Police responded to a 3:22 p.m. crash in the 1300 block of Alice Street. The crash occurred during a minor traffic back up, due to a previous accident diverting traffic from Colby Street. An eastbound vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Whitehall man was approaching the stopped traffic but slid on the icy roadway. That vehicle slid sideways and struck the rear end of a vehicle stopped for other traffic. That vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old Whitehall man. No one was injured and no citations were issued in the crash.
• Traffic was temporarily diverted on Colby Street after a crash in the 1200 block. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash at 2:32 p.m. at that location and during the investigation learned that a vehicle attempting to exit a driveway slid out onto Colby Street. That vehicle was driven by an 86-year-old Whitehall woman. A vehicle traveling east on Colby Street was unable to avoid the first and they collided. The collision caused the second vehicle, which was driven by an 18-year-old New Era woman, to cross three lanes and strike the curb on the north side of the road. A passenger from the first car and the driver of the second were both transported to Hackley Hospital by ProMed ambulance for examination. No citations were issued in the crash.
• Acting on a tip, an officer located a wanted subject at his residence in the 200 block of Lewis Street. The 25-year-old was wanted by the Montague Police Department on an outstanding warrant. After locating the suspect at 1:17 p.m. he was turned over to Montague Police.
February 9
• At 11:47 a.m. officers of the Whitehall Police Department mediated a dispute between roommates in the 400 block of S. Mears Avenue. The dispute was over a broken ruler and each of the roommates claimed ownership. After speaking with both subjects the officer had them separate until they had calmed down. No further action was taken.
February 7
• Officers were called to the 500 block of Colby Street in response to a family dispute. When officers arrived they spoke with a woman who reported they were visiting the area for a funeral but that her wife had left sometime prior to the 12:00 a.m. call. When the caller called her wife it was answered by another woman. When the wife returned it led to an argument between the two. There was no physical assault and arrangements were made for the two to separate for the night.
February 6
• A 46-year-old Montague woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated after being stopped for speeding on Lake Street. An officer on patrol at 9:58 p.m. observed the vehicle as it was southbound and made the stop in the 1200 block. The officer noted signs of intoxication including an open wine bottle in the car. After sobriety tests the driver was taken into custody and taken to the Muskegon County jail for a breath test. The breath test showed the driver to be over the legal limit and a computer check showed the driver had a previous arrest for OWI in 2019. The woman was lodged at the jail for OWI 2nd offense and open intoxicants.
• A vehicle turning from northbound Livingston Street onto westbound Colby Street failed to observe an eastbound vehicle approaching from the west which led to a crash at the intersection. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. The first driver was a 45-year-old Montague woman and the second a 48-year-old woman from Hart. There were no injuries in the crash and no citations were issued.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
February 10
• At 3:20 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1200 block of Whitehall Road.
February 9
• At 2:20 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1700 block of northbound US-31 at the Holton Rd. exit.
• At 1:12 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Whitehall Rd. at Dykstra Rd.
• At 1:09 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Witham Rd. at Dykstra Rd., Laketon Township.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
February 9
• At 7:35 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on southbound US-31 at the Russell Rd. exit, Dalton Township.
• At 9:49 p.m. invasion of privacy was reported in the 8000 block of Holton Rd., Holton Township.
• At 2:05 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on E. Fruitvale Rd. at Russell Rd., Blue Lake Township.
• At 1:31 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Whitehall Rd. at Easy St., Whitehall Township.
• At 1:01 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on southbound US-31 at W. Fruitvale Rd., Montague Township.
• At 12:20 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 2300 block of Holton Rd., Dalton Township.
February 8
• At 9:43 a.m., operating while under the influence of liquor or drugs was reported on W. Skeels Rd. at Oceana Dr. Montague Township.
• At 6:37 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on northbound US-31 at Riley Thompson Rd., Dalton Township.
February 7
• At 10:13 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1700 block of Dykstra Rd., Laketon Township.