Montague Police
September 1
• At 12:52 p.m., police received a report of an assault between two brothers in the 4700 block of Dowling Street. The police report was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office for review. Neither brother required medical attention, according to the report.
August 31
• Police responded to a disabled vehicle in the roadway at Osmun and Cook streets at 8:07 a.m., and ended up arresting the driver on outstanding warrant. The 36-year-old Muskegon man was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic offenses from the Muskegon Heights with a $5,000 bond, a criminal bench warrant for failure to appear on traffic offenses in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan with a $10,000 bond, and a criminal bench warrant for misdemeanors traffic violations from the Michigan State Police Metro North Post in Detroit with a $500 bond. He was also cited by Montague Police for driving while license suspended and lodged in the Muskegon County Jail on the warrants.
Whitehall Police
September 4
• Whitehall Police were called at 4:58 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Mears Ave. and Lewis St. A 24-year-old Whitehall man was traveling east on Lewis St. and had stopped at the intersection but failed to see a southbound car driven by a 24-year-old Whitehall woman. The man proceeded, driving into the side of the woman’s vehicle. There was only minor damage and no citations were issued.
• A box van was just a bit too long as it struck a parked vehicle causing a 12:52 p.m. crash. The truck’s driver from Glenshaw, PA was attempting to park in the 500 block of Mears Ave. when the 22-year-old man turned too sharply striking another vehicle. No citations were issued.
September 3
• One thing leads to another as there were two back to back prowler calls. Police were first called to a possible prowler in the 500 block of Alice St. when caller said there dog was growling and acting unusual at 11:09 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called by a resident on Spring Valley who saw a flashlight in a yard across the gully, which was actually officers checking the yard during the first prowler call. No one was located in the area.
August 31
• An officer observing traffic spotted a vehicle with an expired tab and stopped it in the 200 block of Thompson St. During the 8:30 p.m. stop the officer checked the 29-year-old driver in the computer and found that her license was also suspended and she was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court. The Montague woman was arrested and lodged on the warrant and cited for DWLS. She was also warned on the plate violation and failing to change her address.
• An unknown suspect drank two beers before leaving a restaurant without paying. A business in the 800 block of Colby St reported that a customer entered and ordered a beer and food. After consuming the beer and before the food arrived, the man left the restaurant but returned a short time later. He ordered a second beer which was consumed “quickly” and left the restaurant again, this time not returning. The suspect was not recognized by staff.
August 29
• A traffic stop for an equipment violation led the arrest of the driver and another occupant. An officer on patrol made the stop in the 1000 block of Colby St., and when asked the 30-year-old driver admitted that he did not have a valid license. While speaking with the Montague man the officer recognized a 42-year-old passenger. When checking the Montague driver and the passenger who is a Shelby resident it was found the driver had a suspended license with previous convictions and the passenger was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation. Both men were taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Muskegon County jail after the 11:00 p.m. stop.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
September 2
• At 1:39 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on N. Getty St. at E. Giles Rd.
• At 12:35 p.m., a non-traffic crash (private property) occurred in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
• At 4:45 p.m., a Burglary, entry without force was reported in the 300 block of Woodview Dr.
• At 8:57 a.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Carlton St.
September 1
• At 6:07 p.m., a natural death was reported in the 1300 block of Center St.
• At 6:03 p.m., sexual contact-forcible (CSC 4) was reported at E. River Rd. and Holton Rd.
• At 7:55 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Skyline at southbound US-31.
August 31
• At 11:50 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on W. Giles Rd. at Whitehall Rd.
August 30
• At 9:56 p.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Catherine Ave.
• At 6:35 p.m., Burglary, entry without authority was reported in the 2400 block of James Ave.
• At 3:16 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on northbound US-31 at Mile Marker 118.
• At 1:01 p.m., intimidation/stalking was reported in the 1100 block of Barlow St.
• At 12:06 p.m., intimidation/stalking was reported in the 700 block of Center St.
August 29
• At 7:22 p.m., Violation of Controlled Substance Act was reported in the 1300 block of Holton Rd.
• At 6:02 a.m., a car-deer crash occurred on Whitehall Rd. at Dykstra Rd.
August 28
• At 1:07 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at Riblet Dr.
• From 6:22 a.m. to 8:35 a.m., seven thefts overnight from vehicles were reported in the on Towering Oaks Circle West and East.