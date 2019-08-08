Whitehall Police
August 5
• A Laketon Township woman reported that she was begin harassed by a co-worker and was concerned about his behavior. The victim reported that she works in Whitehall and his actions started about one year ago. Most recently the man was taking photos of her and then seeking her husband, trying to break her current relationship believing that he might then be able to start a relationship with her. The victim is concerned that the suspect may go beyond following and photographing her. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
• A business owner reported that a former customer trespassed by coming to the business after being banned several months ago. The victim reported that they were assaulted by the customer in April and reported it to the police at that time. The suspect was warned not to return. The suspect came to the business in the 100 block of S. Division St. at about 9:00 a.m., leading to the call. The case will be reviewed by the Muskegon County Prosecutor for possible charges.
August 3
• At 6:00 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to assist on a family dispute in Dalton Township when one of the woman reported that she had been assaulted at 300 S. Baldwin St. in Whitehall. The victim reported that she and her husband had purchased and used methamphetamine and he later became paranoid. At about 2:00 a.m. he believed that she was hiding someone in the couch under the cushions and grabbed her, pulled her off the couch and took the couch apart. According to the victim, the husband later got a machete and a knife looking for people in the house and then threatened her with the knife. The case was forwarded to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for charges.
August 2
• A Whitehall woman was arrested at her residence in the 200 block of Colby St. on a warrant for shoplifting. Officer went to the house at 6:15 p.m. and took the woman into custody. The warrant was issued after the 43-year-old had stolen liquor from a nearby business about two weeks prior. She was lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
• A resident of the 600 block of Lewis St. called police because of a fallen tree. The tree which was rooted in a neighbor’s yard had fallen during a recent storm and fell partially in their yard. The caller was upset that the neighbor had done nothing to clean up the tree. The officer responding to the 3:11 p.m. call and explained that they needed to resolve the matter with the neighbor as it was not a police matter.
• Police responded to a 2:39 p.m. call in the 700 block of Spring St. According to the caller they were in their yard when a neighbor started an argument with them over a fence. The argument escalated and police were called but the neighbor left. There was no further action as the issue is a civil dispute over the fence.
August 1
• A 14-year-old cyclist was injured when he was struck by a vehicle turning right onto Livingston St. at Colby St. The driver of the car was a 42-year-old Blue Lake Township man. He reported that he was west bound and turning right onto north bound Livingston St. The cyclist was east bound on the sidewalk and was nearly across the street when struck. The 14-year-old Whitehall resident was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
August 6
• At 11:48 p.m., a traffic crash occurred at E. Giles Rd. and N. Creston Rd.
• At 9:29 p.m., a nonaggravated assault ws reported in the 2100 block of E. Creekwood Dr.
• At 2:04 a.m., a traffic crash occurred at Holton Rd. and Joslyn Rd.
August 5
• At 6:40 p.m., damage to property was reported in the 3700 block of American Ave.
• At 8:02 a.m., damage to property was reported in the 1900 block of Holton Rd.
• At 12:17 a.m., retail fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd. An arrest was made.
August 4
• At 12:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 1600 block of New St.
August 2
• At 6:24 a.m., at traffic crash occurred on W. Giles Rd. at Whitehall Rd.
• At 6:59 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of West St.
August 1
• At 10:34 p.m., damage to property was reported in the 3900 block of Revere Ave.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Dept.
August 5
• At 9:26 p.m., animal bites were reported in the 400 block of E. Church St., Dalton Twp.
• At 6:10 p.m., a traffic crash occurred at W. Tyler Rd. at Whitehall Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 5:19 p.m., neighbor troubles were reported in the 8000 block of Whitehall Rd., Whitehall Twp.
• At 3:42 p.m. a traffic crash occurred on Lorenson Rd. at W. Bard Rd., Fruitland Twp.
August 4
• At 6:12 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Scenic Dr. at Todd Rd. Fruitland Twp.
• At 3:50 p.m., fraud:wire fraud was reported in the 4500 block of N. Weber Rd., Fruitland Twp.
• At 3:11 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 7900 block of East Lake Rd., Holton Twp.
August 1
• At 10:18 p.m., a forcible sexual contact (CSC 4) was reported in the 100 block of Scenic Dr., Laketon Twp.
• At 5:11 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 2700 block of W. Crystal Lake Rd., Whitehall Twp.
• At 10:54 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at 4th St., Dalton Twp.