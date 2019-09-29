Whitehall Police
September 23
• Police were called to the high school softball field on Sophia St after a resident reported that a deer was on the field and seemed unable to get out of the fenced area. The officers responding to the 7:52 p.m. call were able to drive the animal toward the opening where it escaped unharmed.
• A resident of the 400 block of Staple Dr. reported that their identity had been used to get a utility service. The case was reported at 12:23 p.m. after the resident called their utility for service and were asked about which account. Police were provided a partial address and attempted to locate a suspect but that lead was not successful. The case remains under investigation.
September 22
• The theft of a bicycle was reported at 7:17 a.m. by a resident of the 500 block of Lewis St. The caller reported that the bike had been beside the house the previous evening. There are no suspects or leads at this time.
• A Dalton Township resident was cited for having open alcohol in a car during a 12:10 a.m. traffic stop. The stop was the related to a previous stop on a different vehicle. The officer was outside the patrol speaking to the first driver when the car passed within the lane at the posted speed in violation of the “move over” law. During the stop the officer discovered an open can of alcohol and that it belonged to the passenger. The 29-year-old man was cited and released and the driver warned for the move over violation.
September 21
• A driver was cited for an open alcohol violation after being stopped for a loud exhaust. An officer on patrol observed the vehicle on Colby St in the 1300 block and made a stop on Whitehall Rd. While speaking with the 29-year-old the officer observed an open liquor bottle which was still partially full. The driver performed sobriety tests but was not arrested, but the Muskegon man was cited before being released.
• An officer made a traffic stop for what appeared to be erratic driving to discover that the car had struck a coyote. While patrolling on White Lake Dr at 11:04 p.m. the officer observed the vehicle swerve and the lights go out and made the stop near Warner St. The driver, a 67-year-old Fruitland Township man told the officer that he thought he hit an animal. There was fresh damage to the front of the Corvette and the officer was able to locate the animal which was dead. A crash report was made and no further action taken.
• A 30-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation after indicating to officers that she was suicidal. Police were called to the 1200 block of Colby St at 9:59 a.m. The victim said that she wanted to die and to be left alone. When officer forced entry to the residence empty pill bottles and a knife were found on the floor. After talking with the woman several minutes the woman was forced to go to the hospital for evaluation. She was transported by ProMed ambulance to Hackley Hospital.
• A Muskegon woman was charged with resisting arrest after pulling away and trying to prevent officers from handcuffing her. An officer on patrol at 12:52 a.m. observed a vehicle on Division St cross the centerline of the roadway and then initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of Colby. The 21-year-old provided identification that, when check in the computer, showed her license was suspended and that there was a warrant for her arrest. When told that she was under arrest she attempted to get back in her car and struggled as officer attempted to arrest her. She was taken into custody and lodged at the Muskegon County jail on all charges.
September 19
• A child that was reported missing from school was found in the school shortly after a search began. Police were called to the 400 block of Elizabeth St. by the grandmother who expected the child to be waiting outside. After making the report and while officers were searching for the 11-year-old the grandmother called back to report that the girl was found inside the school. The girl reported that when she wasn’t picked up at the expected time, she went inside the school and watched other kids play in the gym. No further action was taken.
• No one was injured in a crash on White Lake Dr. near Cogswell Dr. Police were called to the scene at 3:08 p.m. when a west bound, 16-year-old Whitehall driver struck a vehicle that was stopped on the road for other traffic. According to the police report the first crash caused the second vehicle to strike a third vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old Fruitland Township girl and the third by a 16-year-old Muskegon girl. There were no citations issued in the crash.
• Police were called to Goodrich Park when an argument between a man and woman escalated. When the officer arrived at the 11:10 a.m. call it was learned that the two were arguing about visitation of a child they had in common. There was no physical assault and after a short mediation they were instructed to see the court to resolve the matter.
• At 9:47 a.m. police were called to the area of Cogswell Dr. and White Lake Dr.. on a report of a possible armed subject. The caller who was working outside the credit union observed two men in ski masks, with some type of weapon, exit a van that was parked on White Lake Dr. Concerned about a possible robbery, he called 911. When the officers arrived the vehicle had left and the area was searched. Also during the investigation it was learned that the situation was a prank gone awry. The men were employed at a nearby business and were attempting to scare co-workers as they exited their building. They had left when the co-workers had taken too long to leave. The men involved apologized to everyone and no further action was taken.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Dept.
September 21
• At 12:15 a.m., a car-deer crash occurrsed on W. Holton-Whitehall Rd. at Lorenson Rd., Whitehall Twp.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Department
September 25
• At 10:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Rd.
September 24
• At 6:30 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on E. River Rd. at Rambling Oak Dr., Dalton Twp.
September 23
• At 5:39 p.m., a non-aggravated assault was reported in the 3900 block of Manatee Ave.
• At 10:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Quail Court.
September 22
• At 7:40 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred on Whitehall Rd. at Curcrest Dr.
September 19
• At 7:21 p.m., invasion of privacy was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
• At 3:48 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
• At 12:50 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at the southbound entrance ramp to US-31.