Montague Police
July 22
• At 6:59 p.m., a break-in at Cullen Fields in the 8200 block of Cook St. was reported. A lock on the door was damaged and $40 cash from a cash box was taken. The case is under investigation.
July 21
• At 1:30 p.m., in the 7800 block of Old Channel Trail, a 19-year-old Montague man was arrested on an outstanding Criminal Bench Warrant. He was taken to the Muskegon County Jail.
July 18
• At 11:50 a.m., a large tree limb fell into the street in front of a car in the 5100 block of Dowling Street during a storm. The driver of the car, a 66-year-old White River Township woman hit her brakes and lessened the impact resulting in only scratches to the vehicle.
• At 11:54 a.m., winds knock over a metal light pole at the corner of Water Steet and Hunt Street, next to a woman standing. She was not injured. The light pole was weakened by rust. Other trees and tree limbs in the city came down during the storm.
Whitehall Police
July 24
• Whitehall Police are investigating a forgery case involving a paycheck and online deposit. Police were contacted by a business in the 600 block of Colby St. who reported that a person had been released and paid in February. In the most recent bank statement there was an additional check that was found to have been resubmitted for online deposit and it appeared the date was altered. The case remains under investigation pending an interview with the suspect.
• At 2:04 a.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of Colby St. by a neighbor reporting that they heard a woman screaming and other loud noises. Officers went to the apartment and could hear both a male and female voice inside but no one responded to their repeated knocks. No further action was taken.
July 23
• Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Baldwin St. on a report of an overdose at 7:06 p.m. When officers arrived they found a woman by herself, screaming. After speaking to her it was learned that she had taken several doses of methamphetamine over the past 24 hours and was despondent. She later agreed to be transported to the hospital by family for an evaluation.
• Officers were dispatched for a well-being check in the 300 block of S. Baldwin St. The man that called reported that his wife may have taken an overdose of street drugs and wanted officers to check on her. The woman was reluctant to speak with officers and while admitting to using methamphetamine said that she did not want any help and was fine. The man was told about the conversation and no further action was taken.
July 22
• An officer observing traffic saw a 36-year-old driver that was known to have a suspended license. At 11:36 p.m. the officer stopped the vehicle in the 1000 block of Colby St. The Whitehall man was cited and released, and the vehicle was impounded. During a search of the vehicle the officer found a methamphetamine pipe rolled up in a pair of socks. The pipe/socks were seized to be destroyed but the officer later discovered methamphetamine in the socks. The case is being reviewed by the Muskegon County Prosecutor for possible drug charges.
July 22
• A resident of the 1000 block of S. Livingston St. reported the theft of a checkbook. The resident’s mother had died previously and in reviewing banking accounts found recent, large amounts taken from the account and checks that were forged as being written by the deceased. The case remains under investigation.
July 21
• A prowler was reported in the 500 block of Muskegon Ave. Police were called at 10:56 p.m. by a neighbor who observed a person with a flashlight near cars in their neighbor’s driveway. When officers arrived the residents said that nothing was stolen and a check of the area did not locate any suspects.
• A 20-year-old Rothbury man was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The stop was made in the 200 block of E .Colby St. at 7:06 p.m. While the officer was speaking with the driver the strong odor of marijuana was noted from the car. During a subsequent search marijuana was found in a backpack belonging to the suspect. He was released after the stop.
• At 12:19 police were called to the 300 block of S. Baldwin St. A resident of the house had gone to the hospital and when she returned she received a message that her phone had been shut off and that she was locked out by her husband. He was no longer at the residence so the landlord of the house was called to let the woman inside.
• The Muskegon County Prosecutor is reviewing a case of retail fraud that occurred at 2:08 a.m. An officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of E. Colby St. and was informed by the clerk that a woman that lives near the business had been in there earlier and during a review of video the clerk could see that the 43-year-old had stolen a bottle of liquor. The officer also viewed the video and the contacted the suspect. The suspect admitted to the theft and turned the partially consumed bottle over to the officer.
July 19
• A Blue Lake Township man was arrested during an 8:37 p.m. traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a computer check showed the car had no insurance. When checking the 32-year-old passenger in the computer it was found that he was wanted on a warrant for driving with a suspended license. The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Muskegon County jail without incident.
• There were five calls to the same address in the 300 block of S. Baldwin St. between 6:30 a.m. and 10:58 a.m. A couple who were attempting to mend a relationship got into a verbal argument after both used street drugs. After an officer mediated that case he was called back because each wanted the other to leave the house but neither would. A third response was made when a parent of the man wanted officers to check on their well-being. The officer was called a fourth time when again each wanted the other to leave the house. During the last call the man requested to be transported to the hospital due to the earlier drug use that led to the first call. There was no crime committed by either and no further action was taken.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
July 23
• At 5:17 p.m., retail fraud-theft was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
July 21
• At 9:13 p.m., delinquent minors (under 17) were reported in the 1600 block of Joslyn Rd.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Dept.
July 20
• At 6:07 p.m,., a man and a woman were arrested for retail fraud at Walmart, 2755 Holton-Whitehall Rd., Whitehall Twp. He was charged with second degree. She was charged with first degreet.
• At 6:30 p.m., an arrest for retail fraud at made at Walmart, 2755 Holton-Whitehall Rd., Whitehall Twp. A man was charged with third degree.