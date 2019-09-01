Montague Police
August 26
• At 2:36 p.m., a larceny of fishing equipment from a boat in the 8500 block of Ellenwood Estates was reported. The report said the five downrigger poles and reels were last seen August 18. They are valued at $560. Recently an outboard motor was taken from a dinghy in the marina.
August 23
• At 7:51 a.m., in the 8900 block of Water Street, a well-being reported led police to a subject who appeared to be intoxicated. The office identified the subject who was a 29-year-old Montague man who had two outstanding warrants, one each from Muskegon County and Ottawa County. He was arrested on the warrants.
August 22
• At 10:45 a.m., at the intersection of Old Channel Trail and Whitbeck Road, a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Montague woman ran a stop sign while driving on southbound Whitbeck, crossed the intersection and struck a gate blocking a drive on Occidental property. The woman was not injured, but the gate damaged the vehicles windshield and hood. The driver reported she didn’t see the stop sign because the sun was in her eyes.
Whitehall Police
August 28
• An officer on patrol at 9:20 p.m. observed two people walking near a closed business. The officer made contact and identified the couple. After releasing them the officer checked their names in the computer and found that the woman was wanted for failure to appear in court. The officer made contact with the 30-year-old suspect in the 1300 block of Colby Street and she was taken into custody without incident. The Dalton Township woman was lodged in Muskegon County Jail.
• Whitehall police received a call regarding a possible indecent exposure. According to the police report a man at a marina in the 200 block of Lake Street was wearing a thong while on his boat. A person from a neighboring boat was concerned and notified the marina. The officer informed the business that while unusual, it was not a violation of law. No further action was taken.
August 27
• A traffic stop for failing to dim headlights led to the driver being cited for driving while license suspended. An officer on patrol in the 2000 block of Warner Street stopped the vehicle at 4:45 a.m. When checking the Egleston Township man’s license in the computer it was found to be suspended. The 33-year-old was cited and released to go to his workplace.
August 25
• At 4:42 p.m. and officer responded to the 100 block of E. Johanna St. The caller was requesting assistance with getting custody of children. The children were with their mother and the grandmother wanted the children turned over to her. Her son had legal custody but was currently lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. The officer explained that without a court order he could not make the children go with her. No further action was taken.
August 24
• A Blue Lake Township man was stopped and cited after squealing his tires and speeding while driving a vehicle with improper plates. An officer on patrol at 12:17 p.m. observed the vehicle on White Lake Dr. after making the stop. The 38-year-old driver told the officer he was working on the car and taking it for a test drive. After being cited the driver was released and the vehicle was towed to his residence.
• Shortly after warning a 36-year-old man not to drive, the officer arrested him for operating while intoxicated. Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Mears Avenue at 1:20 a.m. The caller was reporting that the suspect was an ex-boyfriend and the relationship was over but she was concerned because he was waiting outside. The officer spoke to the man and noted that he was intoxicated and gave him the warning. He escorted the employees to their vehicles and shortly after they left the suspect began to drive south on Mears Avenue while the officer was in an adjacent parking lot. That stop was at 1:56 a.m., and after sobriety tests the Pentwater resident was arrested. He was taken to the Muskegon County Jail where a blood sample was taken for testing. The suspect was lodged at the jail.
August 23
• A Fremont man was charged with driving while license suspended 2nd offense after being stopped for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. An officer on patrol at 9:13 p.m. observed the violation and made the stop in the 200 block of Thompson Street. The 26-year-old was found to have a suspension on his license for failure to appear in court. The suspect was cited and released after the passenger took over as driver.
• Whitehall police were called at 9:56 a.m. on a report of destruction of property. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Sophia Street when the suspect drove across the lawn that separated parking lots. The vehicle also damaged a sprinkler control. According to the report, after being confronted by staff the suspect squealed his tires as he left. The case remains under investigation.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
August 28
• At 1:07 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at Riblet Rd.
August 25
• At 11:52 a.m., Burglary: Forced Entry reported in the 2500 block of E. River Rd.
August 24
• At 5:35 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at the southbound entrance ramp to US-31.
August 22
• At 1:19 p.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2100 block of Holton Rd.