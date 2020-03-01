Whitehall Police
February 26
• Whitehall police are seeking a blue Prius and its driver after it left the scene of a crash. The crash occurred at 6:29 p.m. as a westbound vehicle stopped to enter the driveway of a business on the south side of the 800 block of Colby Street. That vehicle was struck from behind by the Prius and when it entered the parking lot to wait for the other driver, the other driver instead continued westbound. The other driver was described only as a female. The case remains under investigation and Whitehall Police asks that if you have any information to call their office.
• A road rage incident was reported to Whitehall Police at 5:10 p.m. The investigating officer spoke to a high school student who reported an incident that occurred in the student lot as school was letting out. The student also reported that the other vehicle was following him in other areas of town but when he returned to the school to pick up a friend, he was confronted by the second party. The driver of the second car attempted to open the student’s door and found it locked so he began to punch the window and shout at the student. Police are still attempting to locate the second driver as he left the scene before the police arrived.
February 25
• A Muskegon Heights man came to the Whitehall police office at 4:53 p.m. and reported that his credit card was used unlawfully in the 200 block of Colby Street. The victim claimed that he had met a person in Norton Shores about three weeks before and attempted to help them because they were down on their luck. According to the victim, the suspect then stole his car and his wallet. The car and wallet were eventually recovered but several unauthorized transactions had already been made with his credit card, one being in Whitehall. A 38-year-old Muskegon woman was identified as a suspect. The case remains under investigation.
• At 9:37 a.m. Whitehall police were called to the 400 block of Mears Avenue on a report of a disturbance. A resident of the group home had become angry and began to destroy property, tearing paneling off the wall. Officers arrived and spoke with the resident and were able to calm the situation and then transported the woman to Hackley Hospital for an evaluation.
• A 45-year-old driver was stopped and cited after a routine license plate check showed his license to be suspended. An officer on duty at 5:25 a.m. ran the plate as the vehicle passed his observation point. That computer check showed his license suspended for not paying child support so the officer stopped the vehicle as it entered Montague on Dowling Street. The Montague man was cited and then taken to his workplace after his vehicle was legally parked.
February 24
• A 12-year-old student at the middle school was cited for possession of a Vape device after the incident was reported to the school resource officer. The incident was reported by the principal at 10:17 a.m. and the device had already been seized by the school. The student’s guardian was notified of the incident by the officer.
February 20
• An officer on patrol made a stop for an equipment violation which led to the driver being cited for violating his restricted license. The officer observed the vehicle as it exited Goodrich Park at approximately 7:16 p.m. and made the stop. A computer check showed that the Whitehall man’s license was restricted. The 21-year-old acknowledged that he knew he could only drive to and from work but stated he stopped at the park on his way home to read a book. The driver was released to go home.
• A report of an assault was made by an employee of a group home in the 400 block of Mears Avenue. Police were called at 5:12 p.m. after a 32-year-old resident became upset over wanting to leave the home. The resident then grabbed the employee’s phone, threw it to the ground, then spit in the face of the employee. The case is being reviewed by the Muskegon County Prosecutor for charges against the woman.
• Whitehall Police were called to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Colby Street. When officers arrived at the 8:41 a.m. call they found a man in the hallway who wanted personal items from an apartment where he had been staying. The man reported that he and the woman who lived there had a child in common but there was an argument over other relationships she had. One of the officers spoke with a woman who gave the officer a toothbrush and a small tube. The man refused to accept the toothbrush claiming the woman may have “Done something to it“. The man stated he wanted a specific item and after receiving his fur covered handcuffs, he left the scene without further issue.
Montague Police
February 24
• At 7:43 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred in the 8700 block of Whitbeck Rd., just south of Dowling Street. A vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man from Beverly Hills, Michigan struck a deer which ran into the road. The vehicle suffered front end fender and bumper damage.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
February 25
• At 5:19 p.m., sexual contact forcible (CSC 45) was reported in the 2000 block of S. Sheridan Dr.
• At 10:54 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
• At 9:27 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 1500 block of Whitehall Rd.
February 23
• At 5:56 p.m., a Fraud: Credit Card/ATM was reported in the 1500 block of Holton Rd.
• At 8:34 p.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Mosedale Ave.
February 20
• At 1:43 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on N. Getty St. at Holton Rd.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
February 26
• At 5:28 p.m., intimidation/stalking was reported in the 200 block of W. Fruitvale Rd., Blue Lake Twp.
February 25
• At 6:31 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Pillon Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 11:41 a.m., a violation of controlled substance was reported in the 4600 block of Gibson Rd., Fruitland Twp.