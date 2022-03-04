Former Montague Area Public Schools and Muskegon Area Intermediate School District superintendent Dave Sipka was 15-years-old when he first became interested in the historical aspects of the death of Jesus Christ. Each year he would research the latest thinking about the physical trauma that Jesus endured during the last day of his life on earth. Sipka will share those details with the people of the White Lake area when he speaks at St. James Catholic Church in Montague on Monday, April 11, and again on Tuesday, April 12, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Whitehall. Both sessions begin at 7 p.m.
“This is my favorite talk”, Sipka said, “mainly because people don’t always stop to consider the agonizing hours Jesus endured in his last day on earth.” Sipka said that the talk breaks down what physicians believe were the chief causes of Jesus’ death and details the excruciating pain that slowly increased over the hours. “We read the gospel accounts of the passion but they tend to speak in general terms. We have heard the story so often that we shrug our shoulders and say that it must have been terrible but we don’t put ourselves in Jesus’ position. This talk helps you do that.”
The account of the final day of Jesus’ life begins when he awakes on Thursday morning and ends with his burial and details how Jewish people were laid to rest at the time of Christ. ”Even the burial ritual had specific procedures so we can determine that those who laid Jesus in the tomb also carried out these same actions,” Sipka acknowledged.
Sipka noted that he has seen people in tears as the talk draws to a dramatic conclusion. “The Romans had a particular and very structured way of putting someone to death for what they considered a capital crime,” Sipka said. “Crucifixion was not invented by the Romans but it was perfected by them as a cruel way to put someone to death. The Phoenicians most likely began the crucifixion process. The Roman army taught its soldiers how to go about inflicting the greatest pain from the moment of the arrest to the actual placement of the person on the cross.”
“I became fascinated with the details of Christ’s crucifixion when I began reading a book by Jim Bishop entitled, ‘The Day Christ Died,’” Sipka noted. “The book detailed an hour by hour account of the final 36 hours of Jesus’ life. I began giving a talk about those details to a small group of people. Each year I would get a call from some other group asking me to share the talk. I have spoken to small groups of ten to a church full of 1,000 people.”
Sipka added, “Everybody takes away something different from the talk but many have said that they will never view the final days of Lent in the same way when they recall the details of the passion of the man we know as Jesus.”
Sipka’s account of the passion is built on historical accounts from historians across the ages dating back to Josephus who recorded the death of Jesus as a historical fact near the time when Christ actually lived. Other details come from archaeological discoveries over the last century that reveal other people’s skeletons who have shown the effects of crucifixion. He noted that many physicians have researched the act of crucifixion to determine details such as where the nails entered the hands, what ribs were penetrated by the sword after Jesus had died, and why water flowed from the sword wound.” Sipka added, “What actually caused Jesus’ death was most likely a combination of things. I will share the details of those things during my description of the last three hours of his life. This talk is not for those who faint easily,” Sipka added with a wry smile.
This will mark the first time in seven years that Sipka has offered the talk in the White Lake area. “After I retired from the school superintendent role, my wife, Wendy, and I began spending the winter months in Florida helping to care for her 100 year-old mother. We wouldn’t return home until early April when most of Lent is typically over. I only offer this talk during the Lenten months and this year Easter is much later in April than usual so I finally have some time to fit in a couple of these talks,” Sipka said. “A few new details about crucifixions have surfaced in the past few years and I can’t wait to share them.”