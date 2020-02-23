NORTH MUSKEGON – Are your New Year’s resolutions already in the rearview mirror?
If so, you’re not alone, but you still have time to make good on those resolutions. Lundell Farms is joining other farms from around the country for the fourth annual CSA Day on Friday, February 28, when an invitation is out to join other like-minded people around the country who are committed to:
• preparing healthy foods for their families;
• supporting their local farmer;
• being kind to our planet;
• trying new kinds of veggies
• being adventurous in the kitchen
CSA (community-supported agriculture) is a weekly subscription to a season’s worth of sustainable, locally grown produce that is distributed to members throughout the harvesting season. CSA members enjoy the quality of fresh vegetables each week, while supporting their local farmer.
Getting food from a CSA is different from going to a farmers market or using a grocery delivery service. As a CSA member, you make a seasonal commitment to a small farmer in your area, and the produce is either delivered to your door or you pick it up on the farm. CSA members take pleasure in knowing where and how their food is grown, and typically have an open line of communication with their farmer. Many CSA farms actively teach their members how to use the food they receive each week.
According to Small Farm Central’s CSA Farming Annual Report, the most popular time to join a CSA each year is at the end of February. To promote this important time for farmers, CSA Day was created, and each year it falls on the last Friday in February. It’s an entire day dedicated to the celebration of community-supported agriculture. CSA farmers benefit from an influx of sign-ups from members, which gives them revenue when they need it most for the growing season.
How to Get Involved with CSA Day
If you would like to celebrate CSA Day and support Lundell Farms, sign up for a share on February 28, and use the hashtag #CSAday to join the online conversation.
“Sign-up is easy, you can register and pay right on our website if you like.” says Lori Lundell of Lundell Farms. “To learn more and to join us for the 2020 season, you can reach us at www.lundellfarms.com or call or text at (231)740-8672.” Lori added, “One of our favorite parts of farming is sharing our love of good food with our community. We love to meet new members and talk about food with them.”