WHITEHALL TWP. – The long awaited Culver’s Restaurant, 3141 E. Colby St., has finally opened.
The business had their ribbon cutting on Saturday, Feb. 20 providing meals to only a small group of people that included local politicians, business owners and members of the media. The restaurant officially opened its doors to White Lake residents on Monday, Feb. 22
Prior to opening, owner Aaron Mulholland faced a number of setbacks due to COVID-19.
Talks of building a Culver’s in the area originally began in 2019. It was originally his, and his business partners, intentions to open the Whitehall Culver’s in 2020; but had to delay the construction of the building.
Mulholland himself had delay his corporate training. Which was originally slated for April of 2020.
When asked if he ever would get the chance to open Mulholland had this to say, “I knew we would get to this point, just from all the extra steps and precautions Culver’s was taking. Their precautions is a step above even some states.
“[...]I knew we would get to this point, [but] I’m devastated we won’t have an open dining room for the community. But it was the right call based on only having three and a half open tables.”
In a previous interview Mulholland said he and his business partners were considering making Culver’s a double drive-thru restaurant. However, they ended up only going with a single drive-thru, but do have a fairly large parking lot for people as they wait to receive their food.
One thing that is not yet available, but will be coming soon, is that the Whitehall Culver’s will be offering online meal ordering.
“We are set up for online ordering, but I can’t turn that on for 30 or 60 days, we just have to wait until we get fully trained. [...] That will be another plus to the community where they order and pay, it prints a ticket to the kitchen, and then we bring it out to their car.”
Once online ordering becomes available people will be able to place their orders on the Culver’s corporate website.
The community has been giving Mulholland a lot of support and interest in his restaurant. He said people have been circling their driveway most days to see if they were open yet.
Finally, Mulholland’s dream to open his Culver’s has been realized. He said the whole experience made him emotional.
“Just to be honest with you, I’m an emotional guy, this is a dream come true. The ribbon cutting was unreal moment.
“Just the hard work and dedication, not just from me; but from the builders, from my team, for the trainees. We brought in, on-boarded and fully trained 60 people in the last six days.
“What an accomplishment for them to have zero restaurant and Culver’s experience. What an accomplishment.”
To learn more visit: https://www.culvers.com/.