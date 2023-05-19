MONTAGUE — Since purchasing Dairy Treat a couple years ago, the Burns family’s love for ice cream and serving the White Lake community has only grown.
“We’ve always wanted to own something,” owner Adam Burns said. “It’s the American dream. We were in the hospitality industry for 18 years or so, and this was just the next step; ownership and then possibly more ownership down the road once we got this place.”
Originally known as Dairy Queen in the 1950s, the ice cream shop eventually evolved into what we know today as Dairy Treat in the 1970s after being bought by different owners.
The Burns family and dedicated employees hope to continue the tradition of Dairy Treat being a friendly, family-driven place for all White Lake residents and guests to enjoy sweet treats.
“Dairy Treat has always been a family-run community staple and in purchasing it, we hope to continue that same legacy,” said owner Ashley Burns.
In addition to their regular customers they see multiple times per week, they have special guests who return whenever they find themselves in the White Lake area.
“We enjoy seeing all of our regular customers,” Ashley said. “As well as routinely in the summer boy scout troops from the Owasippe Scout Reservation, troops and families come just for our famous monster shakes.”
A rapidly growing popular treat that ice cream shops have begun offering recently are “doggie sundaes” or dog-friendly ice cream.
“We even offer doggie sundaes for furry friends,” said Ashley. “This year we decided to take a portion of the sales from those sundaes and donate to the Blue Lake Humane Society.”
An important quality for the Burns family is serving locally-sourced products, including all of their ice cream being from Country Dairy, which is produced out of New Era.
“We carry Michigan-made ice cream brands, primarily ice cream and soft serve from the local dairy farm, Country Dairy,” Ashley said. “We still make the iconic bunky bar and many other homemade ice cream treats.”
Many students and young adults apply for jobs at Dairy Treat each summer, and continue returning because of the pleasant atmosphere.